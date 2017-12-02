Left-Wing Media Bash Trump Over 'Merry Christmas' Message

The Washington Post and other left-wing media are slamming the words of President Donald Trump at the lighting of the national Christmas tree.

Trump followed through with his campaign promise to keep the focus on the Christian message of Christmas.

“Melania and I are full of joy at the start of this very blessed season,” Trump said, “the celebration of the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.”

Washington Post columnist Petula Dvorak, however, is protecting the legacy of former President Barack Obama, whom she writes was not a Grinch when it comes to wishing “Merry Christmas” and celebrating the holy day.

Read more


