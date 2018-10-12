Left-wing student charged for attacking pro-life protest

Police detained a left-wing student activist at Indiana University, Bloomington after he tried to steal, spray-paint and rip apart signs from a pro-life group protesting on campus.

Thomas Metcalf, 21, a member of the Young Democratic Socialists of America at IU and Black Lives Matter, was charged with disorderly conduct, vandalism, and larceny-theft on Oct. 4 attacking Created Equal, an anti-abortion group that puts up graphic images of aborted children on posters.

“You all are pieces of sh** and you are harming women! F*** you!”, Metcalf yelled at pro-life protesters before allegedly driving off with the group’s pro-life signs in the back of his car in video footage posted by Created Equal on Oct. 10. Metcalf was also caught on camera spray-painting their signs while the group, as well as an IU administrator, asked him to stop.

