Leftist Advocates Acid Attacking Nigel Farage

A left-wing activist who works for a charity called ‘Happy City’ called for Nigel Farage to be acid attacked before deleting the tweet.

The comment was made in response to the Brexit Party leader having a milkshake thrown over him yesterday in Newcastle.

“Bravo to Paul Crowther, good on you mate. Great that milkshakes have become a thing when it comes to racists in our midst,” tweeted Ruth Townsley, before adding, “I’d prefer acid but milkshakes will do for now I guess.”

Townsley deleted the tweet after it began to receive attention and subsequently deactivated her entire Twitter account.

She was previously captured on camera at a protest in 2017 shouting at activists who attended a ‘Gays Against Sharia’ march.

'Why are you shouting at us?' Part 1. So far no answer. pic.twitter.com/mE1hlvdU7Z — Lucy Brown (@lucyfrown) September 18, 2017

The Happy City charity subsequently issued a statement distancing themselves from Townsley’s tweet and said they were investigating the matter.

Happy City is aware that one of their employees posted a tweet yesterday from their personal account about the Nigel Farage protest. Our statement: pic.twitter.com/G5L3CMmk4U — Happy City UK (@HappyCityUK) May 21, 2019

The man who threw the milkshake at Farage was immediately arrested before doing a series of media interviews which largely lionized his act, with the BBC describing the assault as Crowther merely “expressing his views”.

“my poly partner said she would buy me mario maker 2 on the switch if i got a vasectomy and threw a milkshake at farage. 2 out of 2 complete, gamer achievement unlocked! haha” pic.twitter.com/5D3wTsx85y — Charlie Nash (@CharlieNash) May 20, 2019

The media has consistently endorsed political violence in the form of milkshake attacks, including this headline in the left-wing Independent yesterday titled ‘Nigel Farage getting hit by a milkshake isn’t funny, it’s absolutely hilarious’.

Nigel Farage drinking a big fat milkshake when he wins isn’t funny, it’s absolutely hilarious. pic.twitter.com/yTu6CRQo2l — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) May 21, 2019

This differs from how the left and the press reacted to a man shouting mean words at pro-EU politician Anna Soubry, which was treated as some kind of hysterical moral panic.

As I document in the video below, such tactics are likely to backfire massively given that Farage’s Brexit Party is widely tipped to win by a wide margin in Thursday’s EU election.

