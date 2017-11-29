Leftist Blue-Check Journos Triggered By Trump's 'Fake News Trophy'

A gaggle of verified leftist ‘journalists’ exploded with butt-hurt after the President suggested holding a contest to find out who the most fake news network is, and awarding it a fake news trophy.

Trump took to Twitter to announce his desire to see a “contest” to determine “the most dishonest, corrupt and/or distorted in its political coverage” of “your favorite president (me).”

The immediate triggering of blue check marked leftists in the media ensued:

In a further tweet, Trump suggested that the recipient of the fake news trophy should be MSNBC’s Morning Joe, noting that “their ratings are terrible, nobody cares!”

In fresh tweets today, Trump focused on CNN, noting that the network’s ‘boycott’ of the President’s Christmas celebration is the greatest gift anyone could have given:


