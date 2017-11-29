Leftist Blue-Check Journos Triggered By Trump's 'Fake News Trophy'

A gaggle of verified leftist ‘journalists’ exploded with butt-hurt after the President suggested holding a contest to find out who the most fake news network is, and awarding it a fake news trophy.

Trump took to Twitter to announce his desire to see a “contest” to determine “the most dishonest, corrupt and/or distorted in its political coverage” of “your favorite president (me).”

We should have a contest as to which of the Networks, plus CNN and not including Fox, is the most dishonest, corrupt and/or distorted in its political coverage of your favorite President (me). They are all bad. Winner to receive the FAKE NEWS TROPHY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2017

The immediate triggering of blue check marked leftists in the media ensued:

Sometimes you read a @POTUS tweet and you think, "This can't possibly be for real." And then you look again, and it is. — Joe Nocera (@NoceraBV) November 27, 2017

We should have a contest where the Networks face off against each other with exotic creatures they've discovered in the wild, trained in special gyms and store inside a spherical device, which I call a Poké Ball — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) November 27, 2017

You ok? — Vaughn Sterling (@vplus) November 27, 2017

… in the shape of my tiny hands. — Dan Howdle (@DanHowdle) November 27, 2017

The parenthetical here is amazing https://t.co/rVT6uucuAH — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) November 27, 2017

Wot — luke o'neil (@lukeoneil47) November 27, 2017

as someone who works in media (and does not work for Fox News) I feel absolutely owned by our brain genius president https://t.co/slZ8JETvqv — Caleb Ecarma (@calebecarma) November 27, 2017

I believe this is an actual Fake News Trophy pic.twitter.com/TVAPgj5PIf — Alex Parker (@AlexParker) November 27, 2017

there’s probably a joke somewhere about how benny johnson is the fake news trophy but I don’t feel like finding it — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) November 27, 2017

Fake News Trophy aka the Pulitzers amirite???? — Jason Abbruzzese (@JasonAbbruzzese) November 27, 2017

This is like an SAT question. https://t.co/cMAIVpoMsp — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) November 27, 2017

special cyber monday deal: 40% off your own fake news trophy — Jared Rizzi (@JaredRizzi) November 27, 2017

In a further tweet, Trump suggested that the recipient of the fake news trophy should be MSNBC’s Morning Joe, noting that “their ratings are terrible, nobody cares!”

The good news is that their ratings are terrible, nobody cares! https://t.co/I7h4Ryin3h — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2017

In fresh tweets today, Trump focused on CNN, noting that the network’s ‘boycott’ of the President’s Christmas celebration is the greatest gift anyone could have given: