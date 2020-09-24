Leftist Claims Death of RBG Motivated Her to Join Satanic Temple

A pro-abortion leftist claims the death of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg motivated her to join the Satanic Temple.

In an op-ed published at Huffington Post, 40-something soccer mom and attorney Jamie Smith explained how her left-leaning atheist beliefs spilled over into full-blown Satanism after she realized RBG’s death could mean the end of abortions in America.

When Justice Ginsburg died, I knew immediately that action was needed on a scale we have not seen before. Our democracy has become so fragile that the loss of one of the last guardians of common sense and decency in government less than two months before a pivotal election has put our civil and reproductive rights in danger like never before. And, so, I have turned to Satanism.

Smith naively claims the Satanic Temple differs from the Church of Satan in that the Temple doesn’t worship Satan per se, but merely uses him as a symbol.

In the same way that some Unitarians and some Jews do not believe in God, Satanic Temple members do not worship Satan and most are atheists. They are not affiliated in any way with the Church of Satan. Instead, the Satanic Temple uses the devil as a symbol of rebellion.

Smith said after reading through the Temple’s system of beliefs, dubbed the “Seven Tenets,” she realized her own ideology closely matched theirs.

Reading through the Seven Tenets, I was struck by how closely they aligned with the unwritten code I had used to try to guide my own life for several years. I realized, happily, that these were my people and that I had been a Satanist for several years without even knowing it.

Smith claims she was attracted to the Temple because their legislative battles, especially in the area of abortion, mirror Justice Ginsburg’s own perspectives on the issue.

When Justice Ginsburg’s death suddenly made combating the threats to reproductive rights and a government free from religious interference more urgent, I knew it was time to join them and support their conceptual and legal battles.

Even before Ginsburg’s death, the Supreme Court was unwilling to provide adequate protection for a woman’s right to choose and to control her body.

“We need creative, resolute thinkers who are willing to stand up for what they believe in and take concrete action to do so, and the Satanic Temple is full of those kind of people,” she says, adding, “I am proud to now count myself among their ranks.”

Ultimately, Smith says she joined the Temple for her daughters to have the right to kill their babies in the womb if they so choose.

“While I never had an abortion, I want the same opportunities to choose for my own daughters.

While Smith may believe her line of thinking is unique, other prominent Democrats have also been linked to Satanic worship.

Neurosurgeon Ben Carson pointed out during the 2016 RNC that Hillary Clinton mentor Saul Alinsky, whose work is central to the dogma of leftist Democrats, praised Lucifer in the opening pages of his book, Rules for Radicals.

Here’s an excerpt from Carson’s speech:

One of the things that I have learned about Hillary Clinton is that one of her heros, her mentors, was Saul Alinsky. [audience boos] And her senior thesis was about Saul Alinsky. This was someone that she greatly admired and that affected all of her philosophies subsequently. Now interestingly enough let me tell you about Saul Alinsky. He wrote a book called “Rules for Radicals.” On the dedication page it acknowledges Lucifer, “the original radical who gained his own kingdom.” Now think about that. This is a nation where our founding document the Declaration of Independence talks about certain inalienable rights that come from our Creator. This is a nation where our Pledge of Allegience says that we are “One Nation under God.” This is a nation where every coin in our pocket and every bill in our wallet says “In God we Trust.” So are willing to elect someone as president who has as their role model somebody who acknowledges Lucifer? Think about that. The secular progressive agenda is antithetical to the principles of the founding of this nation.

