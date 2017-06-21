Leftist 'Day of Rage' Turns Into Day of Epic Failure

A “day of rage” during which leftist protesters in London vowed to “overthrow the government” turned into a day of epic failure.

The demonstrators were angry about a myriad of things, including the Grenfell Tower fire, despite a charity representing the victims warning of how it “cannot emphasise enough” how much residents “do not want their grief hijacked for any violent or destructive means”.

I’ve seen more school kids out on a trip in this location than there were protesters today.

They're not even filling the junction in front of Parliament, let alone Parliament Square #DayOfRage ##DayOfWage pic.twitter.com/Ax4oshrt2z — 7Kiwi (@7Kiwi) June 21, 2017

No doubt there were many supporters of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s nightmare proposal to seize private property and give it to the homeless.

Communism killed at least 90 million people last century alone.#DayOfRage pic.twitter.com/afxtxVfMS9 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) June 21, 2017

Oh and by the way, Communism killed at least 90 million people last century alone.

Those worried about #DayOfRage Corbyntards trying to requisition their property need only place this job centre sign above their property. It has the same effect as holding up a cross to a vampire.

If you're worried #DayOfRage Corbyntards will try to requisition your property, just place this sign above it. Like a cross to a vampire. 😄 pic.twitter.com/e9FIukuTNw — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) June 21, 2017

When asked how they planned on overthrowing the government, this confused woman seemed to think that mere protest alone would be enough (despite the fact that butt-hurt leftists protest every single week in London with no impact whatsoever).

I'm still laughing at this goose and her plans to take down the government! #DayOfRage pic.twitter.com/QSnUxlRH4T — User Name (@UserNameThere) June 21, 2017

Nobody has any idea what this sign is supposed to mean.

The protesters hurled abuse at soldiers trying to relax at the The Cavalry & Guards Club.

Good Plan! #DayOfRage yobs are shouting & hurling abuse at soldiers who protect this country…that's The Cavalry & Guards Club,Piccadilly pic.twitter.com/AebxGztZwU — CoxeyLoxey (@CoxeyLoxey) June 21, 2017

Sweaty, angry, dumb leftists repeating mindless slogans on a boiling hot day. Yuck.

By the start of the march on Parliament to “overthrow the government,” the number of protesters had dwindled to a pathetic amount.

Great turnout… Socialists doing what they do best – couldn't be arsed, thought someone else will do it for them. #DayOfRage pic.twitter.com/7XNA1jsCeU — LEAVE.EU 🇬🇧 (@LeaveEUOfficial) June 21, 2017

Final word goes to Dougie Brimson, who sums it all up in one tweet.

If you're taking part in #dayofrage after everything that's happened in London these last few weeks, then you're a special kind of wanker. — Dougie Brimson (@dougiebrimson) June 20, 2017

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.