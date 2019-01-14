Leftist French Website Calls For Heterosexuality to be Banned

Left-wing French website Mediapart has published an article calling for heterosexuality to be banned because it encourages “homophobia” and “racism”.

The opinion piece, written by Mérôme Jardin, a gay campaigner, takes the form of a long screed blaming heterosexuality for almost every evil on the planet.

“Heterosexuality is not a sexual orientation, but a system of domination generating and nourishing sexism, homophobia, transphobia, biphobia and other oppressions such as racism, ableism or classism,” states the article, adding that heterosexuality is to blame for the “femicide” of women and “a woman dying every three days at the hands of her male companion,” in addition to all rape and the suicides of LGBT people.

The absurd article goes on to compare heterosexuality with Holocaust denial, adding that straight people only began to support gay rights when “we rubbed their noses in the horrors they created”. It also ludicrously claims that heterosexuality was to blame for the AIDS epidemic because it led to the “abandonment of gays, bis and trans”.

The article concludes by asserting “it is urgent that heterosexuality be banned”.

The irony behind the piece is that Jardin is also a member of CCIF (Collective Against Islamophobia).

One wonders how his opinion will be received amongst France’s Muslim population, which currently stands at almost 9%.

