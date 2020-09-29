Leftist Group Fueling Democrat Senate Campaigns at Center of Attacks on Amy Coney Barrett’s Children

The leftist PAC NextGen America’s Managing Director, John Lee Brougher, is behind attacks on Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s adopted children, roping several Democrat U.S. Senators and Senate candidates into the smears on her family.

This weekend, as Breitbart News reported, before President Donald Trump even formally nominated Barrett to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left behind by the passing of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Brougher leveled vicious personal smears against her, questioning the legitimacy of the adoptions she and her husband made of two children from Haiti.

“As an adoptee, I need to know more about the circumstances of how Amy Coney Barrett came to adopt her children, and the treatment of them since,” Brougher wrote in a tweet. “Transracial adoption is fraught with trauma and potential for harm, and everything I see here is deeply concerning.”

After Breitbart News published the story, Brougher’s Twitter account was removed from the public and switched to private, hiding his comments from the American people. He was not the only person to level such a smear—another former Democrat staffer Dana Houle – who was chief of staff to Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) and other former Democrat members – also did. Houle’s Twitter account was also hidden after the Breitbart News exposé and comments from Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) ripping him for it.

