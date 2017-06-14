Leftist Gunman Shoots Republican Congressman in Media-Inspired Terror Attack

Congressman Steve Scalise was shot this morning in a politically motivated “targeted attack” by a leftist who deliberately sought out Republicans.

The shooting took place during a practice for the GOP congressional baseball team in Alexandria, Virginia. The suspect is now in custody.

“Scalise, a member of the House Republican leadership as the majority whip, appeared to have been shot in the hip and it appeared two Capitol Hill police agents were shot, according to Rep. Mo Brooks,” reports CNN.

According to CNN analyst Rebecca Berg, the gunman had a conversation with Rep. Jeff Duncan before the shooting began in which he asked, “Are those Republicans or Democrats out there practicing?”

The man was wearing running clothes, asked Duncan: "Are those Republicans or Democrats out there practicing?" Per source familiar. — Rebecca Berg (@rebeccagberg) June 14, 2017

This strongly suggests that the shooting was a terrorist attack carried out by an anti-Trump leftist.

We have been warning for months that the mainstream media’s hysterical anti-Trump narrative and the left’s insistence that Trump is illegitimate will radicalize demented social justice warriors and prompt them to lash out with violence.

It looks like that’s exactly what happened today. The blood is on their hands.

Majority whip Steve Scalise on a stretcher as he's evacuated after shooting in Alexandria. pic.twitter.com/VANlEDdGew — Craig Newman (@craignewman) June 14, 2017

The media, the left and Hollywood must stop legitimizing violence and return to the realm of civil discussion and proper tone.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected,” said President Donald Trump in a statement.

More on this story as it breaks.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.