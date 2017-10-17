Leftist Harvard Prof Outlines Plan To Impeach Trump, Install Hillary As President

A far left Harvard Professor has outlined a plan that would see Donald Trump removed from the Presidency, and Hillary Clinton installed in his place.

Lawrence Lessig, a leftist political activist who once briefly entertained a run for the Democratic nomination, laid out a five-step plan on Medium, prompting Newsweek to share the post:

Needless to say, the details leave a lot to the imagination, and quite clearly the idea falls firmly into the realms of fantasy.

A Harvard professor wrote this and it barely rises to the level of the bad blogging of a HuffPost commenter.https://t.co/O72bC8wHxE — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) October 17, 2017

Lessig’s plan involves Trump being impeached for colluding with the Russian government during his election campaign, for which there is no evidence, and hasn’t been any evidence forthcoming for over a year now.

Once that happens in Lessig’s fantasy, he then suggests Vice President Mike Pence would resign.

In the final stage of the plan, Speaker Paul Ryan would be urged to “do the right thing,” and also resign, but not before installing Hillary Clinton as Vice President, thus leaving her to become the President.

“The answer seems unavoidable: He should nominate the person defeated by the treason of his own party, and then step aside and let her become the president,” Lessig writes.

“Without doubt, if Ryan did the right thing, that would be the most extraordinary event in the history of America since the Confederate Army fired on Fort Sumter. But unlike that, this event would build the union, not divide it.” he exclaims.

“Of course, this is the sort of thing that’s unimaginable in Washington today. But that’s why we need to start imagining it, now.” Lessig states.

“I realize this all sounds crazy right now.” Lessig adds, further stating “But we should try.”

“We should try at least to work through what should happen if the unthinkable happens. Because when it happens, we won’t have much time to think.” he writes.

