Leftist Historian: Amy Coney Barrett Is A "White Colonizer" For Adopting Black Children

Race hustler Ibram X Kendi (born Henry Rogers), who recently got a $10 million grant from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, on Saturday attacked Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett as a “white colonizer” for adopting two Haitian children.

If you’re not familiar with Kendi’s work, he is pretty much Ashleigh Shackelford with 10 more IQ points and a thesaurus.

Kendi is paid by fabulously wealthy white people to tell moderately wealthy white people why middle class and poor white people are the world’s top oppressors — as opposed to folks like Jeff Bezos who promotes Kendi’s book on the front page of Amazon and Jeffrey Goldberg who prints Kendi’s columns in The Atlantic.

“Some White colonizers ‘adopted’ Black children,” Kendi said on Twitter after it became clear Barrett was President Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court. “They ‘civilized’ these ‘savage’ children in the ‘superior’ ways of White people, while using them as props in their lifelong pictures of denial, while cutting the biological parents of these children out of the picture of humanity.”

After people pointed out the picture he shared was not of Barrett but instead her sister Carrie, he said it doesn’t matter (facts never do).

“And whether this is Barrett or not is not the point,” Kendi said. “It is a belief too many White people have: if they have or adopt a child of color, then they can’t be racist.”

He continued: “I’m challenging the idea that White parents of kids of color are inherently ‘not racist’ and the bots completely change what I’m saying to ‘White parents of kids of color are inherently racist.’ These live and fake bots are good at their propaganda. Let’s not argue with them.”

According to Kendi, all white people are racist and all his critics are Russian bots.

Earlier this month, the Washington Free Beacon did a deep dive into what Kendi has done with all the money he’s been handed and learned the answer was very little.

It appears these grants are nothing more than a way for wealthy, privileged elites to buy their way into “oppressed minority” and “woke ally” status.

From the Free Beacon, “Billionaires Buy Ibram Kendi’s Woke Promises, But He Doesn’t Deliver”:

In August 2019, as young journalists agitated for their newsrooms to pivot toward social justice, Dr. Ibram X. Kendi’s research center at American University secured a $50,000 grant from the Ford Foundation to develop a “racial reporting guidebook” to help the media hew to Kendi’s “antiracist” principles. The school touted the grant as one of its 2019 achievements, and Kendi’s academic perch at AU, the Antiracist Research and Policy Center, proudly advertised on its website a fall 2019 symposium on “racial reporting.” But neither the guidebook nor the symposium ever materialized—further details were promised well into 2020. The project’s mysterious disappearance is but one instance in which Kendi and colleagues’ big promises never came to fruition. Over the past half decade, Kendi has become liberal America’s guiding light on the academic study of racism. He has written three bestselling books, published op-eds in the New York Times and Washington Post, and has been named a contributor to the Atlantic and CBS News. But the glitzy academic center at which he roosted for much of that time produced no real academic research. Instead, the ARPC hosted a swanky gala honoring liberals from George and Amal Clooney to Barack and Michelle Obama, as well as “conversations” with people such as Black Panthers founder Bobby Seale. And it ran an “antiracist confessions board” on which students and administrators were encouraged to overcome the “denial” that characterizes racism by “confessing” the details of their “journey” to being antiracist.

Attacking Barrett for adopting Black children is an interesting response for leftists but apparently they’ve decided to run with it.

Trump booed for paying respect to Ginsberg. But what did Obama do with Scalia? And what is the dirty secret of Ginsberg exposed by her law clerks?

