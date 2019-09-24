Leftist Lady Shames Hong Kong Protesters for Valuing ‘Freedom More Than Safety'

Image Credits: @dcexaminer/Twitter.

An obnoxious woman lectured Hong Kong protesters for daring to prioritize freedom over safety in their fight against Communist China.

“What a waste of time for everybody,” the woman sneers at several protesters. “You should be enjoying your Sunday. Is this okay? Is this respectful?”

“Find me one case where violence led to a good solution!” she cries.

Clearly, this woman has never heard of the Revolutionary War.

“You guys value freedom more than safety,” she continued, not realizing that’s exactly how free societies should operate.

This woman simply doesn’t realize the stakes for the Hong Kong protesters, who are pushing back against Communist Chinese oppression in the form of social credit scores, extradition for political dissent, and other police state policies.

As Benjamin Franklin once aptly said:

“Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.”

Infowars reporters Savanah Hernandez and Greg Reese are in Hong Kong covering the latest protest developments against the ChiComs.


Related Articles

Powerful! Father Who Lost Daughter At Parkland Exposes Leftist Crimes

Powerful! Father Who Lost Daughter At Parkland Exposes Leftist Crimes

U.S. News
Comments
Beto Makes Bizarre Claim That Trans Women Of Color Can Be Murdered With ‘Complete Impunity’

Beto Makes Bizarre Claim That Trans Women Of Color Can Be Murdered With ‘Complete Impunity’

U.S. News
Comments

VIDEO: Obama adopts strange accent while speaking to young Swedish ‘climate’ activist

U.S. News
comments

‘This Is How College Students Talk Today…’

U.S. News
comments

“The Dam Could Break On Thursday”: Here Are 12 Quotes That Show The Democrats Are Getting Ready To Impeach Trump

U.S. News
comments

Comments