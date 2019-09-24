Leftist Lady Shames Hong Kong Protesters for Valuing ‘Freedom More Than Safety'

An obnoxious woman lectured Hong Kong protesters for daring to prioritize freedom over safety in their fight against Communist China.

“What a waste of time for everybody,” the woman sneers at several protesters. “You should be enjoying your Sunday. Is this okay? Is this respectful?”

"You guys value freedom more than safety." American woman in Hong Kong begins lecturing protesters in the street. "Is this ok? Is this respectful?" she asks them. pic.twitter.com/Qe3K4RJMfs — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 24, 2019

“Find me one case where violence led to a good solution!” she cries.

Clearly, this woman has never heard of the Revolutionary War.

“You guys value freedom more than safety,” she continued, not realizing that’s exactly how free societies should operate.

This woman simply doesn’t realize the stakes for the Hong Kong protesters, who are pushing back against Communist Chinese oppression in the form of social credit scores, extradition for political dissent, and other police state policies.

As Benjamin Franklin once aptly said:

“Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.”

Infowars reporters Savanah Hernandez and Greg Reese are in Hong Kong covering the latest protest developments against the ChiComs.