I still don’t understand.

Left-wing activists & hyper-privileged celebrities telling millions of people they were stupid, ignorant racists whose votes shouldn’t have counted DIDN’T make those people want to vote Labour.

Imagine my shock!

Please share this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VcuoEVcsLcs

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————