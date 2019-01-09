Leftist Media Annoyed That Trump Called Illegal Immigrants Who Commit Crimes 'Criminals'

CNN’s leading anti-Trump activist Jim Acosta was triggered Tuesday night by President Trump’s Oval Office address, in particular the part where Trump called illegal immigrants who commit crimes ‘criminals’.

Trump cited several examples of illegal immigrants having committed horrible crimes, in addition to being in the country illegally. One such incident was the recent murder of police Corporal Ronil Singh by an illegal immigrant.

For Acosta, this was too much:

In his Oval Office address… Trump is painting undocumented immigrants as criminals. This has not changed since he launched his run for the White House. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 9, 2019

The CNN “reporter” isn’t used to citing facts:

Jim I have bad news about what we do in fact call people who break the law https://t.co/VtSuUkkPfm — Orange Muppet Energy (@sunnyright) January 9, 2019

Is there another word for one who breaks the law? — Ryan Perrenoud (@RyanPerrenoud) January 9, 2019

And he gave concrete examples, something you rarely do. — Factor One (@dafactor1) January 9, 2019

Facts are facts numb nuts. https://t.co/HMIS8oBxqc — Not a Serf (@psjohnson23) January 9, 2019

And some are, Jim. — Lennon Conti (@libindependent) January 9, 2019

It’s a crime to enter the USA illegally!!!! Therefore anyone who does is BREAKING THE LAW Jim!!!! — Jay Ryan (@realjayrye) January 9, 2019

You know ILLEGAL immigrants are breaking the law by not being here legally, right? — Элизабет (@elisabethlehem) January 9, 2019

You don't understand immigration laws do you? https://t.co/Jic9G4J5C9 — Jonathan Thiebaud (@Jtbaud249) January 9, 2019

Let me understand this. Illegal aliens break our laws to enter the USA, but they're not criminals. There's no way they can live here illegally without breaking additional laws. They're all criminals. https://t.co/CES6bMpZdn — Bob Cherba (@rbcherba) January 9, 2019

If you’re undocumented you are what Jim? Come on, this one should be easy, even for you. Illegal, you’re breaking the law. Do it the right way and we’d love to have you. — Bob Fahy (@rfahy99) January 9, 2019

Acosta wasn’t the only leftist triggered by Trump’s description of illegal criminals.

Over at MSNBC, Rachel Maddow and her friends described the President’s address as a ‘scam’, arguing that Trump was deliberately trying to scare Americans with ‘immigrant crime stuff’.

“The President’s speech was a litany of scare stories of immigrants being terrible criminals who are coming into the United States to rape and murder Americans, essentially in the President telling, for pleasure because it’s in their nature.” Maddow stated:

“But the big scam of the whole address was that there is a crisis. There is not a crisis.” chimed in guest Nicolle Wallace.

Maddow further described Trump’s examples as a “slightly different list of crimes that evolves over time.”

The Washington Post also took issue with Trump’s address on illegal immigration, suggesting that the President used “misleading” crime figures:

Fact-checking Trump's address: "266,000 aliens arrested in the past two years": The number is right but misleading https://t.co/VMCxT4GNDM — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 9, 2019

The Post, while admitting the numbers are actually entirely correct, essentially argued that some crimes should be overlooked because they are not as bad as others… or something.

So WaPo says some crimes are better than others? FFS this is ridiculous. — Chaos Coordinator (@woods_tanner) January 9, 2019

All these ‘misleading’ warriors. So which crime is better than another? Crazy… — Chaos Coordinator (@woods_tanner) January 9, 2019

So, the number is accurate, but… no, beacuse… Trump:

That number is right, but we have an agenda so here comes an essay on why we are better people than you. — Arthur Kirkland Esq. (@KirklandEsq) January 9, 2019

“That number is accurate but makes us uncomfortable” — Golden Ratio FTW (@phikickspisbutt) January 9, 2019

Right but misleading. 😂😂😂😂 — Daniel (@DanielWatsonLa) January 9, 2019

If it’s right then it’s not misleading #FakeNews — Modern Day Viking (@moderndayvikin2) January 9, 2019

so he's right, but u want him to be wrong — oh boy (@Welcome_2_Moes) January 9, 2019

No wonder your circulation is dismal. — Maggie Mae (@mrp035) January 9, 2019