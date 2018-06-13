Leftist Media Boycotts Chick-fil-A, Claims It's Anti-Gay

The leftist media has drawn the battle lines: side with the LGBTQ community and abandon Chick-fil-A, or be homophobic with a full stomach.

The HuffPost released an article entitled “If You Really Love LGBTQ People, You Just Can’t Keep Eating Chick-fil-A,” which explains why gays shouldn’t frequent the chicken restaurant.

It’s time to choose where your loyalties lie ― with the queer community or with your stomach. https://t.co/3ZqACY3D8L — HuffPost (@HuffPost) June 13, 2018

“If you care about queer people ― or you yourself are queer ― you have absolutely no business eating at Chick-fil-A. Ever. It’s really that straightforward,” wrote Noah Michelson on Wednesday. “It’s time to choose where your loyalties lie ― with your community or with your stomach.”

“I’m hoping you can find another restaurant to satiate your chicken sandwich cravings.”

The chicken franchise is back in the news after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted a screenshot showing a Chick-fil-A purchase on a start-up app he was promoting, resulting in him apologizing to the ballistic left for eating there during Pride month.

Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy first made enemies of the left in 2012 after he voiced his support for traditional marriage as defined by the Bible.

“I think we are inviting God’s judgment on our nation when we shake our fist at Him and say, ‘We know better than you as to what constitutes a marriage,'” Cathy said in an interview with Baptist Press.

“I pray God’s mercy on our generation that has such a prideful, arrogant attitude to think that we have the audacity to define what marriage is about.”