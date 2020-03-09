Leftist Media Slammed For Claiming Term “Wuhan Virus” Racist

Leftist pundits were slammed on Twitter after claiming that referring to the Coronavirus as the “Wuhan Virus” is racist.

The incident began Sunday night when Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) announced he and staffers would self-quarantine after coming into contact with a coronavirus-infected person at CPAC last week.

“I am announcing that I, along with 3 of my senior staff, are officially under self-quarantine after sustained contact at CPAC with a person who has since been hospitalized with the Wuhan Virus,” Gosar wrote on Twitter, prompting Hayes’ to imply his terminology was racist.

“Just astoundingly gross to call it the Wuhan Virus,” tweeted MSNBC host Chris Hayes.

“It’s racism,” added The Daily Beast’s Molly Jong Fast.

And in case there was any doubt, NBC News’ David Gura reminded everyone, “FYI: Calling #COVID19 the ‘Wuhan Virus’ is racist.”

The pundits were roundly mocked on Twitter by many who pointed out numerous mainstream media outlets, including CNN, had frequently referred to the COVID-19 virus as the “Wuhan Virus.”

Others highlighted the term “Wuhan Virus” simply referred to the region where the disease originated.

