Leftist Media Slammed For Claiming Term “Wuhan Virus” Racist

Leftist pundits were slammed on Twitter after claiming that referring to the Coronavirus as the “Wuhan Virus” is racist.

The incident began Sunday night when Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) announced he and staffers would self-quarantine after coming into contact with a coronavirus-infected person at CPAC last week.

1. I am announcing that I, along with 3 of my senior staff, are officially under self-quarantine after sustained contact at CPAC with a person who has since been hospitalized with the Wuhan Virus. My office will be closed for the week. — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) March 9, 2020

“I am announcing that I, along with 3 of my senior staff, are officially under self-quarantine after sustained contact at CPAC with a person who has since been hospitalized with the Wuhan Virus,” Gosar wrote on Twitter, prompting Hayes’ to imply his terminology was racist.

“Just astoundingly gross to call it the Wuhan Virus,” tweeted MSNBC host Chris Hayes.

Just astoundingly gross to call it the Wuhan Virus. https://t.co/cMrsA59xTH — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 9, 2020

“It’s racism,” added The Daily Beast’s Molly Jong Fast.

It’s racism — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) March 9, 2020

And in case there was any doubt, NBC News’ David Gura reminded everyone, “FYI: Calling #COVID19 the ‘Wuhan Virus’ is racist.”

FYI: Calling #COVID19 the "Wuhan Virus" is racist. — David Gura (@davidgura) March 9, 2020

The pundits were roundly mocked on Twitter by many who pointed out numerous mainstream media outlets, including CNN, had frequently referred to the COVID-19 virus as the “Wuhan Virus.”

Others highlighted the term “Wuhan Virus” simply referred to the region where the disease originated.

Lots of illnesses are named for their point of origin: – Spanish flu

– Lyme disease from Lyme, CT

– Zika from the Zika Forest in Uganda

– German measles

– West Nile Fever

– Ebola after the Ebola River in the Congo …just to list a few So spare us your virtue signaling B.S. — Teacloc (@Teacloc) March 9, 2020 -Norovirus/Norwalk, Ohio

-West Nile Virus

-German Measles

-Ross River Fever/river in Australia

-Omsk Hemorrhagic Fever/Omsk, Russia

-Ebola/African river

-Lassa Fever/Lassa, Nigeria

-Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever

-Lyme Disease/town in CT

-MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome) https://t.co/pf4NmscWzb — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 9, 2020 Is it, though? Ebola was named for a river in the Congo. Zika, for a forest in Uganda. Lyme disease for Lyme, Connecticut. https://t.co/yTlURWxr3l — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) March 9, 2020 What is wrong with liberals? Wuhan is where the virus began. There is absolutely nothing “racist” about calling it the Wuhan Virus… You have to serious mental gymnastics to side with the virus over a quarantined US Congressman. — Minnesota Patriot (@MinnPatriot) March 9, 2020 Geography is racist. — RazörFist (@RAZ0RFIST) March 9, 2020 It's astounding that MSNBC calls itself a news network. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) March 9, 2020

