Leftist Media Slammed For Claiming Term “Wuhan Virus” Racist

Leftist pundits were slammed on Twitter after claiming that referring to the Coronavirus as the “Wuhan Virus” is racist.
The incident began Sunday night when Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) announced he and staffers would self-quarantine after coming into contact with a coronavirus-infected person at CPAC last week.
1. I am announcing that I, along with 3 of my senior staff, are officially under self-quarantine after sustained contact at CPAC with a person who has since been hospitalized with the Wuhan Virus. My office will be closed for the week.
— Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) March 9, 2020
“I am announcing that I, along with 3 of my senior staff, are officially under self-quarantine after sustained contact at CPAC with a person who has since been hospitalized with the Wuhan Virus,” Gosar wrote on Twitter, prompting Hayes’ to imply his terminology was racist.
“Just astoundingly gross to call it the Wuhan Virus,” tweeted MSNBC host Chris Hayes.
Just astoundingly gross to call it the Wuhan Virus. https://t.co/cMrsA59xTH
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 9, 2020
“It’s racism,” added The Daily Beast’s Molly Jong Fast.
It’s racism
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) March 9, 2020
And in case there was any doubt, NBC News’ David Gura reminded everyone, “FYI: Calling #COVID19 the ‘Wuhan Virus’ is racist.”
FYI: Calling #COVID19 the "Wuhan Virus" is racist.
— David Gura (@davidgura) March 9, 2020
The pundits were roundly mocked on Twitter by many who pointed out numerous mainstream media outlets, including CNN, had frequently referred to the COVID-19 virus as the “Wuhan Virus.”
Is it also astoundingly gross when Chinese in Asia call it the Wuhan Virus? pic.twitter.com/oTsTl4ZFpN
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 9, 2020
Those in the media have been the ones calling it "the Wuhan virus/coronavirus" for weeks, so I guess they were being racist/bigoted this whole time. pic.twitter.com/ibogMw3rK0
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 9, 2020
— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 9, 2020
— Jose de Vivre (@TSentenil) March 9, 2020
"Astoundingly gross" NY Times pic.twitter.com/VZvG93ZDCU
— Jose de Vivre (@TSentenil) March 9, 2020
— Jose de Vivre (@TSentenil) March 9, 2020
Bro pic.twitter.com/6YFKooMzh2
— SlothCapital (@SlothCapital) March 9, 2020
Lol. The entire MSM is such a joke. I find it impossible to believe you take yourself serious. Do you make a tweet like this and then giggle to yourself everytime someone actually takes your views serious. It just seems unlikely many people left aren't laughing at you. pic.twitter.com/MBRKTXNmU3
— 📣The ßlair Anton Show®️ (@blairantonshow) March 9, 2020
Ok Chris. https://t.co/DWw4lA7LbJ https://t.co/MkfX2M64qW
— Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) March 9, 2020
Others highlighted the term “Wuhan Virus” simply referred to the region where the disease originated.
Lots of illnesses are named for their point of origin:
– Spanish flu
– Lyme disease from Lyme, CT
– Zika from the Zika Forest in Uganda
– German measles
– West Nile Fever
– Ebola after the Ebola River in the Congo
…just to list a few
So spare us your virtue signaling B.S.
— Teacloc (@Teacloc) March 9, 2020
-Norovirus/Norwalk, Ohio
-West Nile Virus
-German Measles
-Ross River Fever/river in Australia
-Omsk Hemorrhagic Fever/Omsk, Russia
-Ebola/African river
-Lassa Fever/Lassa, Nigeria
-Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever
-Lyme Disease/town in CT
-MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome) https://t.co/pf4NmscWzb
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 9, 2020
Is it, though? Ebola was named for a river in the Congo. Zika, for a forest in Uganda. Lyme disease for Lyme, Connecticut. https://t.co/yTlURWxr3l
— Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) March 9, 2020
What is wrong with liberals?
Wuhan is where the virus began. There is absolutely nothing “racist” about calling it the Wuhan Virus…
You have to serious mental gymnastics to side with the virus over a quarantined US Congressman.
— Minnesota Patriot (@MinnPatriot) March 9, 2020
Geography is racist.
— RazörFist (@RAZ0RFIST) March 9, 2020
It's astounding that MSNBC calls itself a news network.
— Mark Dice (@MarkDice) March 9, 2020
