Leftist Mobs Attack Trump Supporters Leaving Minneapolis Trump Rally, Burn Flags & Riot In The Streets

Leftist mobs were filmed attacking Trump supporters leaving President Trump’s rally in Minneapolis on Thursday night.

“Trump supporters are literally fleeing the event after it ended as protestors are waiting around attacking attendees as they leave the arena,” Blaze TV’s Elijah Schaffer commented after capturing one of the mob’s assaults on film. “It is not safe in Minneapolis any longer for Trump supporters.”

Trump supporters are literally fleeing the event after it ended as protestors are waiting around attacking attendees as they leave the arena It is not safe in Minneapolis any longer for Trump supporters. Please stay away from the vicinity and do not come out with branded gear pic.twitter.com/BLsJbtct0k — Elijah Schaffer (@ElijahSchaffer) October 11, 2019

The assault looked awfully similar to other mob assaults caught on film recently in the “new” Minneapolis.

The hate-filled mob was also filmed attacking journalists and knocking Trump hats off Trump supporters’ heads before assaulting them:

Anti-Trump Protester caught on camera harassing Trump Supporters leaving the Minneapolis Rally — Protester knocks off Trump supporter's hat then goes for a video journalist's camera. Anti-Trump protester shocked & visibly upset after he gets thrown to the ground… pic.twitter.com/zgPkCdP7Sk — Stephanie Hamill (@STEPHMHAMILL) October 11, 2019

The mob also called a Trump supporter a “Nazi” before attacking him:

A man leaving tonight's Trump rally in Minnesota was spotted by a group of protesters who yelled: “There’s a Nazi over here!” They then attacked the man, slapping and pushing him until he ran away. pic.twitter.com/HfL2kKE9jn — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 11, 2019



The mob reported stole Trump hats and flags off Trump supporters so they could set them on fire in the street:

Anti Trump protestors in Minnesota stole about 40 hats off the heads of Trump supporters & then lit them on fire 🔥 at the Trump Rally They then left the ashes as a vigil against fascism, leaving a f*ck Trump sign on the top of the pile This is tolerance. This is the left pic.twitter.com/jFhVNXrgId — Elijah Schaffer (@ElijahSchaffer) October 11, 2019

Protesters burning Trump hats and flags in the street. pic.twitter.com/ATVzE9CG5J — Guy Still (@mplstvguy) October 11, 2019

Trump flag being burned as Trump supporters chant nearby. This is getting a little crazy. #TrumpMinneapolis pic.twitter.com/rkcWXA3ACr — bengarvin (@bengarvin) October 11, 2019

An hysterical liberal woman was filmed screaming “F**K YOU” at the top of her lungs in a Trump supporter’s face (who responded in like kind):

Moments like this honestly have been rare. In part because I think both sides of been kept away from each other. But when they mix it’s very not good. #TrumpMinneapolis pic.twitter.com/zDSLwLyq6j — bengarvin (@bengarvin) October 11, 2019

Breaking: outside Minneapolis Trump rally. Protestors lighting Maga hats on fire. Rushing police. Calling them pigs, etc. Escalating scene. pic.twitter.com/HxUFzs8OWF — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) October 11, 2019

The leftist mob was also seen destroying police barricades and waving the flag of a foreign nation:

The situation outside the Trump rally in Minnesota is quickly deteriorating Left wing protestors are destroying barricades A protestor can be seen waving the Chinese flag in front of riot police. While people in Hong Kong wave American flags for freedom, we wave Chinese flags pic.twitter.com/XVl551kyqZ — Elijah Schaffer (@ElijahSchaffer) October 11, 2019

My producer and I were bear maced in the face while reporting on the quickly dilapidating situation outside the Minnesota Trump rally Arrests have been made. Antifa is present. Violence is common place at this point. Typical end of the night anarchy pic.twitter.com/ujnDNQIVtf — Elijah Schaffer (@ElijahSchaffer) October 11, 2019

Leftists were seen performing weird dances in silence:

What in the hell? Left Wing Protestors Outside President Trump’s Rally in Minneapolis Totally Normal… pic.twitter.com/t2CjVGmCXM — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) October 10, 2019

Let’s just say that @realDonaldTrump ‘s Rally in Minnesota is currently going well pic.twitter.com/DN5y9kScGZ — Elijah Schaffer (@ElijahSchaffer) October 11, 2019

This should give everyone a clue as to why Mayor Jacob Frey has no interest in stopping the roaming mob violence in the city he’s supposed to be serving. These roaming mobs serve to intimidate and suppress anyone who dares to question he and his cronies’ rulership and random innocents being attacked is clearly a price Frey is willing to pay!