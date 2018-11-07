Leftist Mobs Mobilize! Liberals Plan Protests In Wake of Sessions Firing

Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

Leftists worried the FBI’s Russia collusion probe could be halted as a result of Jeff Sessions’ resignation were encouraged to take to the streets on Thursday.

Calling it the “Break Glass in Case of Emergency” plan, MSNBC talking head Rachel Maddow on Twitter endorsed calls for leftist mobs to take to the streets on Thursday in protests aimed at saving FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing probe.

“We knew this would happen at some point — the day has arrived,” Maddow wrote Wednesday.

Other prominent leftists, such as CNN analyst Seth Abramson, also approved of the panicked, last-minute action.

Several administrators of the George Soros-backed MoveOn.org organization also frantically tried to organize and steer the “grassroots” protest.

Hillary Clinton operatives Peter Daou and Zac Petkanas also urged protesters to take to the streets.

Even leftist lawmakers, such as Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley, wanted in on the action.

Calls for an impromptu protest came in the wake of a shock announcement by Trump that US Attorney General Jeff Sessions would be resigning from his post, leaving Matthew Whitaker as acting AG.

Whitaker has previously voiced displeasure with the Mueller probe, calling it a “witch hunt” and saying the probe was “crossing a red line.”

Visit trumpisnotabovethelaw.org to see if leftist mobs are planning riots protests in your area.

