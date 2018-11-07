Leftist Mobs Mobilize! Liberals Plan Protests In Wake of Sessions Firing

Leftists worried the FBI’s Russia collusion probe could be halted as a result of Jeff Sessions’ resignation were encouraged to take to the streets on Thursday.

Calling it the “Break Glass in Case of Emergency” plan, MSNBC talking head Rachel Maddow on Twitter endorsed calls for leftist mobs to take to the streets on Thursday in protests aimed at saving FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing probe.

“We knew this would happen at some point — the day has arrived,” Maddow wrote Wednesday.

It's happening. This is the "Break Glass in Case of Emergency" plan to protect the Mueller investigation. 5pm (local time) protests tomorrow/Thursday Nov 8. We knew this would happen at some point — the day has arrived. https://t.co/pmv0aaxfYJ — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) November 7, 2018

Other prominent leftists, such as CNN analyst Seth Abramson, also approved of the panicked, last-minute action.

I have it on very good authority (the best you could have) that rapid-action nationwide protests are being organized as we speak. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) November 7, 2018

Trump took only hours to replace Sessions with Matthew Whitaker, who now also replaces DAG Rosenstein as "Mueller's boss" & will oversee Mueller's probe. Whitaker is publicly hostile to Mueller's probe. This is a worst-case scenario. Be ready to protest soon.#ProtectMueller https://t.co/xzur3YN9eU — The Loyal Opposition 🇺🇸 (@TheLoyalO) November 7, 2018

In firing Jeff Sessions, Donald Trump has crossed a red line and started a constitutional crisis. We are activating our rapid-response network, launching mass protests nationwide TOMORROW (11/8) at 5pm local time. Sign up now to find a protest near you: https://t.co/RAfE4MYSz4 pic.twitter.com/NEY5spFyRB — Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) November 7, 2018

Several administrators of the George Soros-backed MoveOn.org organization also frantically tried to organize and steer the “grassroots” protest.

BREAKING: Grassroots activists around the country are gathering for rapid-response protests THURSDAY, default 5pm local time (but check event posts for local details), given news of #Sessions's firing. This is a red line crossed, an attack on rule of law. https://t.co/Lh9J0PfEiC — Anna Galland (@annagalland) November 7, 2018

Find info about your local protest, 5pm tomorrow, at this link: https://t.co/wR4vWm1xvu — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) November 7, 2018

IMPORTANT: Trump's firing of Sessions and removal of Rosenstein from oversight of Mueller investigation has triggered Nobody Is Above the Law protests nationwide at 5 p.m. local time Thursday. Find an event to join here: https://t.co/kK6XRQbidg #ProtectMueller — MoveOn (@MoveOn) November 7, 2018

Hillary Clinton operatives Peter Daou and Zac Petkanas also urged protesters to take to the streets.

Strong Dem leadership would come out NOW and put #impeachment on the table. Strong Dem leadership would call Trump out for obstructing justice by firing #Sessions. Strong Dem leadership would call for a #generalstrike — lawful and non-violent protest to protect the rule of law. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) November 7, 2018

**BREAKING** NATIONWIDE PROTESTS TOMORROW (THURSDAY) AT 5PM LOCAL Trump has put a lackey in charge of the Mueller investigation. The investigation is in danger. Go to https://t.co/eK9Pig1PS5 now to find a protest near you. — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) November 7, 2018

Even leftist lawmakers, such as Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley, wanted in on the action.

First order of business: we must protect the Mueller investigation from Trump. It's time to be heard. Visit https://t.co/TL6CqS8tr5 for protest and rally details. Trump's counting on us being exhausted. Let's prove him wrong and defend America! — Jeff Merkley (@JeffMerkley) November 7, 2018

Calls for an impromptu protest came in the wake of a shock announcement by Trump that US Attorney General Jeff Sessions would be resigning from his post, leaving Matthew Whitaker as acting AG.

Whitaker has previously voiced displeasure with the Mueller probe, calling it a “witch hunt” and saying the probe was “crossing a red line.”

Visit trumpisnotabovethelaw.org to see if leftist mobs are planning riots protests in your area.

