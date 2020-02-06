Leftist Outrage Commences After Trump Says 'Bullshit' During High Noon Speech

Image Credits: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images.

Leftists freaked out after president Trump said “bullshit” during his High Noon Speech from the White House on Thursday.

President Trump said the “Russia, Russia, Russia” obsession by his critics was “bullshit” during his speech from the East Room of the White House in which he responded to the recent impeachment trial which cumulated in his historic acquittal by the Senate.

“First we went through Russia Russia Russia… and it was all bullshit,” he said.

It didn’t take long for left-leaning reporters and critics of President Trump to blast his language, with one CNN commentator asking “where are the civility police?”

Not everyone was claiming outrage, however:

