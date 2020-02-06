Leftist Outrage Commences After Trump Says 'Bullshit' During High Noon Speech

Leftists freaked out after president Trump said “bullshit” during his High Noon Speech from the White House on Thursday.

President Trump said the “Russia, Russia, Russia” obsession by his critics was “bullshit” during his speech from the East Room of the White House in which he responded to the recent impeachment trial which cumulated in his historic acquittal by the Senate.

“First we went through Russia Russia Russia… and it was all bullshit,” he said.

“It was all bullshit” President Trump says on live TV talking about the liberal witch hunt. #bullschiff #bullshit pic.twitter.com/ONJz1kWz5Z — Darrin McBreen (@MediaRival) February 6, 2020

It didn’t take long for left-leaning reporters and critics of President Trump to blast his language, with one CNN commentator asking “where are the civility police?”

"It was all bullshit." Trump on the Russia investigations. Way to keep it dignified, a-hole. — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) February 6, 2020

@realDonaldTrump just said "bullshit" on TV, once again, projecting what he himself is on others. A liar & conman, perhaps the biggest & best this country has ever known. Well, at least #Trump does something well. As for Congress members who serve as accomplices, #KarmaIsComing — Just Moi (@MxdUpShookUpGrl) February 6, 2020

Trump in the White House: “It was all bullshit.” And where are the civility police? pic.twitter.com/9SW8ca9D7v — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) February 6, 2020

I'm sure all the people who complained about Nancy Pelosi's lack of decorum for tearing up a speech will be apoplectic over Trump using the word "bullshit" at a White House press conference. — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) February 6, 2020

Trump's crude way with words strikes again – "We first went through Russia Russia Russia…it was all bullshit". It's actually hard to imagine previous Presidents using coarse language like that, in such a public way. — PJ Adams (@Omnishambles94) February 6, 2020

What president says "Bullshit" in a live address to the American public?

Donald Trump, a low-life of low-life presidents!#TheUnscrupulousTrump — Red Raccoon 45 (@redraccoon451) February 6, 2020

Not everyone was claiming outrage, however:

"It was all bullshit." – President Donald Trump. I love him. This is a president of the people. He talks like the people. He does not act like he is better than us. Thank you President Trump.#TrumpAcquitted #Acquitted #AcquittedForever #AcquittedForLife. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) February 6, 2020

TRUMP 2020 – No more Bullshit !!! He calls it like he sees it – it was 3 years of BS . Love that he isn’t politically correct when he calls people and injustice out . — Sweet Land of Liberty ❌🇺🇸❌ (@SweetLandofLib1) February 6, 2020

2/6/2020, 12:30 pm EST, President Donald J. Trump, live, making remarks following senate impeachment acquittal “Russia, Russia, Russia, it was all bullshit.” Bwah-hah-hah, Trump calls it like it was live on NBC. Love it. — Jim Culberson (@JimECulberson) February 6, 2020

Tune in to the show below:

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!