Leftist Politician Wants Migrants to Repopulate Sardinia

Image Credits: wiseguy71, Flickr.

A Sardinian politician, Luigi Arru, working for the region, suggested to bring in more migrants to Sardinia to combat the declining birthrates.

The local right-wing politicians instantly called out Arru’s plan, claiming that using migrants to combat birthrates is basically ethnic replacement.

Arru released an interview to a local news outlet saying: “In order to revert the dramatic declining birthrates we must facilitate immigration…” Shocking as it is, Arru is being honest and open about his plans to replace the native population.

