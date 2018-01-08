Leftist Politician Wants Migrants to Repopulate Sardinia

A Sardinian politician, Luigi Arru, working for the region, suggested to bring in more migrants to Sardinia to combat the declining birthrates.
The local right-wing politicians instantly called out Arru’s plan, claiming that using migrants to combat birthrates is basically ethnic replacement.
Arru released an interview to a local news outlet saying: “In order to revert the dramatic declining birthrates we must facilitate immigration…” Shocking as it is, Arru is being honest and open about his plans to replace the native population.