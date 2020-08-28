Leftist Protesters Go Berserk At "Trump 2020" RNC Fireworks Extravaganza

Far left activists protesting outside the White House during President Donald Trump’s RNC acceptance speech lost their minds amid a massive pro-Trump fireworks display Thursday night.

The pyrotechnic spectacle, which managed to spell out “Trump” and “2020” in the sky with the Washington Monument as the backdrop, made Joe Biden’s relatively tiny display look like snakes and sparklers in comparison.

Trump 2020 fireworks 🎆 The fireworks could be seen from Joe Biden's basement. pic.twitter.com/NppX22pjtH — Posonaut 118 🚀 (@posonaut) August 28, 2020

Checking in on Joe Biden in his basement after the Trump nomination speech fireworks…#Trump2020Landslide pic.twitter.com/uQUoF09zrH — Tom Mcguire (@TomMcGuire_12) August 28, 2020

Footage outside the White House captured BLM protesters going absolutely berserk as the fireworks lit up the sky.

“EXPLETIVE Trump” chants here on Black Lives Matter Plaza, as the fireworks at the Washington Monument begin #RNC2020 @WUSA9 @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/XOvpYk8bd3 — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) August 28, 2020

Protestors spent three hours in front of the White House, honking and screaming in anger, and they're now looking to the sky and seeing "TRUMP 2020" in fireworks. — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) August 28, 2020

Fireworks saying Trump 2020 over the Washington monument will cause journos to have aneurysms — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 28, 2020

The protesters aren’t enjoying the fireworks at the National Mall. pic.twitter.com/MKf09chObG — Jordan Lancaster (@jordylancaster) August 28, 2020

Grown men flipping off sparkles in the sky. smdh — Fur & Feather (@JsCar11) August 28, 2020

Trump’s DC fireworks display. One woman commented “it looks like the end of the world.” #DCProtests #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/xxprCbiZtC — Jane Recker (@janerecker) August 28, 2020

People scream “fuck Trump” as fireworks go off in the background in DC pic.twitter.com/cZBmPZNkkI — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 28, 2020

Wolf Blitzer, as Trump finishes his RNC acceptance speech on the White House lawn to fireworks over the capital: “Look at the advantage the incumbent president has.” — Eli Yokley (@eyokley) August 28, 2020

What the fuck is happening right now? Fireworks spelling out Trump 2020 above the Washington Monument set to music like Disneyland is closing for the night? This is absolutely insane. — Scott Santens🧢🏄‍♂️ (@scottsantens) August 28, 2020

One Hollywood actor suffering from BLATANT Trump Derangement Syndrome claimed the president would go to jail over the fireworks.

Fireworks that spell out "Trump" for a campaign event at the national monument in a National Park is a BLATANT violation of the law. I look forward to @realDonaldTrump losing the election and going to prison this fall. — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) August 28, 2020

A fellow at the Brookings Institute joined others claiming the event violated the Hatch Act.

Trump got them to oppose fireworks https://t.co/vyxGCKFcSq — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) August 28, 2020

The Trump 2020 fireworks over the Washington Monument is the real cherry on top of this Hatch Act violation sundae. — Liz Jarvis-Shean (@liz_jarv) August 28, 2020

A Lincoln Project member also lamented the display.

They are launching Trump fireworks from the grounds of the Washington Monument. Third World shitty dictator crap in our nations capital. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) August 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Trump supporters were more than happy collecting liberal tears, and contrasting the event to Biden supporters.

President Donald Trump has triggered the media into hating fireworks — Erin Perrine (@ErinMPerrine) August 28, 2020

Trump lights up DC with patriotic fireworks while Biden's supporters light a flag on fire — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 28, 2020

Dear Democrats: if Trump wants to hold a convention in your state, let him. Democrats forced Trump to use the powerful imagery of the White House for his convention, culminating in opera singers on the White House lawn admiring fireworks over the Washington Monument. Congrats! — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) August 28, 2020

Trump lights fireworks, the Left lights fires — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 28, 2020

Imagine rioting in the streets and looking up and seeing a massive fireworks display that spells "TRUMP 2020" in the sky. Owned. — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 28, 2020

Check out the full display below:

Who even remembers the Democratic National Convention anymore?!?! Well done, RNC. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Ac7R96JmZQ — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) August 28, 2020

