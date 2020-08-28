Leftist Protesters Go Berserk At "Trump 2020" RNC Fireworks Extravaganza

Image Credits: twitter, jordylancaster.

Far left activists protesting outside the White House during President Donald Trump’s RNC acceptance speech lost their minds amid a massive pro-Trump fireworks display Thursday night.

The pyrotechnic spectacle, which managed to spell out “Trump” and “2020” in the sky with the Washington Monument as the backdrop, made Joe Biden’s relatively tiny display look like snakes and sparklers in comparison.

Footage outside the White House captured BLM protesters going absolutely berserk as the fireworks lit up the sky.

One Hollywood actor suffering from BLATANT Trump Derangement Syndrome claimed the president would go to jail over the fireworks.

A fellow at the Brookings Institute joined others claiming the event violated the Hatch Act.

A Lincoln Project member also lamented the display.

Meanwhile, Trump supporters were more than happy collecting liberal tears, and contrasting the event to Biden supporters.

Check out the full display below:

