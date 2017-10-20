Leftist Protesters Storm College Republicans Meeting, Three Arrested

Image Credits: Campus Reform / YouTube.

College Republicans meeting at the University of California, Santa Cruz was taken over by protesters screaming that the group’s existence is a threat to the safety of students.

Shortly after the CR meeting convened, one student entered the ground floor room of McHenry Library to ask attendees which group was assembling. After being informed that the meeting was a gathering of College Republicans, the student returned about 15-20 minutes later with company.

One of the ringleaders of the protest was student activist Haik Adamian, who posted an announcement in the official UCSC Student Facebook group calling on students to deny the CR group its First Amendment rights.

Read more


Related Articles

ICE Director: Suspected Wine Country Arsonist Is Illegal Alien Mexican National

ICE Director: Suspected Wine Country Arsonist Is Illegal Alien Mexican National

U.S. News
Comments
TV Drama 'Star' Depicts White Racists Harassing Muslim, Dumping BLM Activist Out of Wheelchair

TV Drama ‘Star’ Depicts White Racists Harassing Muslim, Dumping BLM Activist Out of Wheelchair

U.S. News
Comments

John McCain Denies Being BuzzFeed’s Trump Dossier Source

U.S. News
Comments

Bill Clinton sought State’s permission to meet with Russian nuclear official during Obama uranium decision

U.S. News
Comments

U. Of Penn Teaching Aide: I “Always” Calls On Black Female Students First, White Men Last

U.S. News
Comments

Comments