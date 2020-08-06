Leftist Robert Reich Opposes Affordable Housing Development in His Neighborhood

Former US Secretary of Labor Robert Reich is a champion of affordable housing — just so long as it’s not in his pricey Berkeley neighborhood.

He’s currently being panned on Twitter for writing a letter to Berkeley officials asking them to block an affordable housing development (10 new homes with 1 being for low income) two doors down from his $1.6 million home where a rather dilapidated old home currently stands.

Reich is urging Berkeley officials to declare the house a historic “landmark.”

In this video i explain the house some neighbors including Robert Reich are trying to landmark to block 10 new homes including 1 very low income home. And the neighborhood preservation ordinance. pic.twitter.com/bHkqsJfwlc — 𝔇𝔞𝔯𝔯𝔢𝔩𝔩 🍫 𝔒𝔴𝔢𝔫𝔰 (@IDoTheThinking) August 4, 2020

Robert Reich being a two-faced NIMBY is the least surprising reveal of the century. https://t.co/XeD8vRaPC9 — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 4, 2020



Joey Gibson joins Owen to give an update about Kerry Carrol’s unjust treatment and the plan to take back Washington.

“If historic preservation means anything, it means maintaining enough of the character of an older neighborhood to remind people of its history and provide continuity with the present,” Reich wrote. “Development for the sake of development makes no sense when it imposes social costs like this.”

“It’s funny how Berkeley liberals argue passionately in favor of slowing the pace of demographic change in their own neighborhoods to preserve community, but screech ‘Racist!’ when ordinary Americans make directly analogous arguments about slowing immigration to preserve America,” Steve Sailer commented.

It's funny how Berkeley liberals argue passionately in favor of slowing the pace of demographic change in their own neighborhoods to preserve community, but screech "Racist!" when ordinary Americans make directly analogous arguments about slowing immigration to preserve America. — Steve Sailer (@Steve_Sailer) August 4, 2020

The Reopen America Back to School Special is now live! Save up to 60% on our most popular items!