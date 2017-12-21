Leftist Students Rip Down ‘Racist’ Kate Steinle Memorial Posters

Conservative students continue mourning the death of Kate Steinle, the woman murdered by an illegal alien given sanctuary in San Francisco, and leftist students continue to be triggered by her memory.

Earlier this month, University of California-San Diego student Gregory Lu hung up 150 posters of Steinle around campus with the caption, “She had dreams too.” Days later, he was notified by the Office for the Prevention of Harassment & Discrimination requesting a meeting after it received an “online incident report.” Lu believes this is an attempt at intimidating conservative students.

UC-San Diego College Democrats called the posters “racist propaganda” against “the undocumented community.” On Facebook the group wrote:

“We urge all students, staff, and other UC San Diego community members to condemn these displays of hate. It is unacceptable to allow racism, bigotry, and hate to dominate the campus conversation, shifting the rhetoric of our university.”

Lu stated that it’s preposterous that the College Democrats would object to “political posters” when he says, “We have had a bunch of left-wing posters go up all the time.”

Posters of Steinle have gone up around other campuses, too, shortly after the criminal illegal alien was found not guilty of her murder. UC Berkeley students ripped downposters at a student-led vigil. And according to a video by a new conservative group at UC-San Diego, Right Wing West, here are locations of other incidents:

University of Washington

UC Riverside

UCLA

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Eastern Washington University

Washington State University

San Diego State University

The video below shows a woman at the University of Washington tearing down several posters and claiming they are “racist” because it said, “She had dreams too:”

Right Wing West wrote on Facebook: “The media and our politicians want to erase Kate’s name and story from history. It’s on us to speak the name of America’s lost daughter: Kate Steinle. #EndSanctuaryCities.”

H/T Washington Times