Leftist: Trump Election Equally As Disastrous As 9/11

A leftist political writer was taken to task by the internet Monday after tweeting out, on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, that the election of Donald Trump as President will prove to be “equally disastrous” as the terrorist attacks.

Charles Johnson, founder of the leftist Trump-hating Little Green Footballs website, said on tweeted out the following on Monday:

The 9/11 attacks were a horrific event in US history, but the election of Donald Trump will be seen as equally disastrous, if not more so. — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) September 11, 2017

The internet was not impressed:

I'm sure the people who lost loved ones that day will disagree with you, but keep on with your diatribe. — Julie Weathers (@Julie_Weathers) September 11, 2017

You are an excellent reason why Trump won. You are an example of what is wrong with America. History will prove you wrong. — TiredofIt👠 (@noga4811) September 11, 2017

Bc He's A SelfServing Lib Abandoned Of All Sense Of Decency&Compassion 4Our Dear Honoured Lost Souls Of 9/11 &Tread On Their Families Hearts — gratefulsoul (@Happyheart411) September 12, 2017

What's wrong with you? Maybe you didn't lose someone in the terrorist attack. Not a smart man to equate those two events. — Netski (@Netskinette) September 11, 2017

Please don't demean or diminish the lives lost that tragic day with your spin on politics…sad to read. — Jeremy Sanders (@jeremysanders73) September 12, 2017

Aside from being grossly distasteful, many were keen to point out that almost 3000 immediate deaths, followed by many more in the aftermath, including millions of dead Iraqis, as well as 16 years of war in the middle east, leading to the rise of ISIS is somewhat more disastrous than the democratic election of a President.

Okay so – A terrorist attack with 2000+ deaths which lead to wars with several more > The democratic election of controversial president. — Alex (@PannierShunter) September 11, 2017

Wow. You just degraded 3000 innocent American deaths, and the health sacrifices of 1st responders, all for a poor taste political quip. 🤦‍♂️ — Keith Barrett (@KeithBarrett) September 12, 2017

Over 3000 Americans killed in cold blood, trillions of losses in property damage and economic activity. And you're worried about Trump… — Nick M (@NickAtNight128) September 12, 2017

Using 9/11 tragedy to project your political views is selfish and trivializes such human loss. It shows why liberals are doomed — Pablo Picapiedra (@PabloPicapiedr7) September 12, 2017

The leftist followers agreed though, Trump is literally Hitler:

What's so controversial about this? The rise of the Nazis was *the* darkest point in recent history, and with Trump, they've risen again. — SynthJusticeWarrior (@SteelWithIt) September 12, 2017

I'm amazed to hear that we're surrounded by Nazi's and yet nobody can point them out. *hint* it's not just anyone you disagree with.. — Glenn White (@libby4adime) September 12, 2017

Trump nearly killed 20 million – he may still do so — Jonathan Jewel (@jonathanjewel) September 12, 2017

He is already responsible for more deaths of innocents in the world. — Donna Bailey (@DonnaBa75365328) September 12, 2017

Following the backlash, Johnson doubled down, claiming that Trump has “already destroyed much of what’s good about America, and it’s getting worse every day.”

I absolutely stand by this. Trump has already destroyed much of what's good about America, and it's getting worse every day. — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) September 11, 2017

1/3 Please note: I mean absolutely no disrespect to anyone who suffered losses on 9/11, and I was very clear that I consider the 9/11 … — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) September 11, 2017

2/3 attacks a horrific event. And also – the election of Donald Trump will go down in history as one of the most disastrous … — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) September 11, 2017

3/3 presidencies America ever had, with damage that will take many years to repair. Ask 800,000 DREAMERs how they feel about it. — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) September 11, 2017

Still, the beat down and ownership came thick and fast:

Economy is doing well, stock markets at record levels, unemployment at lowest levels since 2007…how is Trump disastrous exactly? — Randy (@randymattrogers) September 12, 2017

Trying to justify your butthurt about Trump presidency by comparing it to the 9/11 attacks shows how demented liberals are pic.twitter.com/jybLBVlD8y — JoeKnows1972#MAGA (@Joe48430) September 11, 2017

I loathe Trump. But this is an asinine tweet that you should delete. — Patrick (@Floridelphian) September 12, 2017

As a veteran totally disagree with this statement, but I will fight for your right to have your opinion, even if I disagree with it. — Dustin Roberts (@DR1851) September 12, 2017

Show us on this doll where the President hurt you. pic.twitter.com/UBx3DSf9T4 — kmrtsn (@kmrtsn) September 12, 2017

Bahaa ya look at stock market crashing and jobs coming back and actual laws being enforced…. I hate that — Rod W (@rodw416) September 12, 2017

Not even a trump fan but this is pure stupidity — yaboy (@yaboy123q) September 12, 2017

I am not a Trump supporter, but this is a ridiculous comment. You should be ashamed of yourself. — Melissa Barone (@Liss419) September 12, 2017

I prefer to ask the million Americans who have jobs today that didn't under Obama — Kyle Geoffrey (@kylegblack) September 11, 2017

I used to follow LGF many years ago, so sad to see how far its fallen. its now bordering on Keith Olberman territory. — Cathymv – #MAGA (@cathymv) September 11, 2017

Hey since you know so much about political stuff can you help me with my government homework? pic.twitter.com/pmuHEOzay4 — *angery borking* (@angery_borking) September 11, 2017