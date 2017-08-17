Leftist Violence Goes Mainstream In America

Image Credits: Mobilus In Mobili / Wiki.

Leftists claim they are fighting hate and violence, and they cite the deadly protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, as a prime example.

But the evidence indicates the left is actually spreading hate and violence.

Simply put, the difference is that there were never any right-wing mobs attacking Hillary Clinton supporters, while attacks on Trump supporters by leftists became a familiar sight during the 2016 presidential campaign. And long after.

And, while there is no evidence of a growing right-wing extremist movement, even left-leaning journalists have found abundant evidence of a rapidly growing violent left-wing movement, as well as signs of it going mainstream, along with an increasing normalization of political violence.

