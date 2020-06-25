Leftist Website Releases Cringe Instructional Video For Bringing Down Statues

Leftist digital media website Mashable has published a handy video for its readers on “how to take down racist statues”, and has been allowed to promote it widely with absolutely no recourse on social media.

While President Trump is actively censored by Twitter for threatening to enforce the laws on those attempting to destroy monuments, this instructional video was left completely untouched:

If you were to hypothetically come across a statue that was in need of removal, this is how you'd get it done pic.twitter.com/WHVHoWlsCf — Mashable (@mashable) June 24, 2020

“Right now, we’re living through a societal revolution against racism in almost every form. Part of that reckoning also involves acknowledging that a lot of our historical figures, regardless of their legacy, were pretty damn racist,” Mashable reporter Morgan Sung chirps in the video.

“Obviously, we’re not telling you to commit any crimes, and we can’t tell you to deface any property, but we thought it’d be interesting to look at a purely hypothetical way to safely remove a statue,” Sung smugly states, knowing full well that she is fully endorsing destruction of property.

The “reporter” then cites Sarah Parcak, a professor of anthropology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham who came under fire recently for also posting instructions on Twitter of how to destroy statues:

My Bona Fides: I'm an Egyptologist. I have worked in Egypt for 20 years and know a lot about ancient Egyptian architecture. Especially how they raised obelisks. — Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) June 1, 2020

For every 10 ft of monument, you'll need 40+ people. So, say, a 20 ft tall monument, probably 60 people. You want strong rope attached to the chain—rope easier to hold onto versus chain. EVERYONE NEEDS TO BE WEARING GLOVES FOR SAFETY (there is a lot of safety first) — Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) June 1, 2020

You have two groups, one on one side, one opposite, for the rope beneath the pointy bit and the rope 1/3 down. You will need to PULL TOGETHER BACK AND FORTH. You want to create a rocking motion back and forth to ease the obelisk from its back. — Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) June 1, 2020

Start by a few practice pulls to get into it. Think of it like a paused tug of war, pull, wait 2, 3, 4, 5 PULL wait 2, 3 4,5. PULL AS ONE, PAUSE 5 SECONDS, you'll notice some loosening, keep up the pattern…you may need more people, get everyone to pull! — Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) June 1, 2020

WATCH THAT SUMBITCH TOPPLE GET THE %^&* OUT OF THE WAY IT WILL SMASH RUN AWAY FROM DIRECTION. Then celebrate. Because #BlackLivesMatter and good riddance to any obelisks pretending to be ancient Egyptian obelisks when they are in fact celebrating racism and white nationalism — Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) June 1, 2020

OK because this is twitter I need to clarify: PLEASE DO NOT PULL DOWN ACTUAL ANCIENT EGYPTIAN OBELISKS that was not the point of this thread. — Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) June 1, 2020

Here’s a rough schematic. I note this is experimental archaeology in action! Just my professional Hot Take and you may need more people, longer rope, etc. everything depends on monument size. pic.twitter.com/lzl55CSPNt — Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) June 1, 2020

There might be one just like this in downtown Birmingham! What a coincidence. Can someone please show this thread to the folks there. — Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) June 1, 2020

ALSO PLEASE DO NOT PULL DOWN WASHINGTON MONUMENT — Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) June 1, 2020

After advising to “Use chains, not rope,” Sung then lays down some safety instructions such as “It’s also important that everyone wears gloves,” and remain a “safe distance away from the statue,” or “Get the fuck out of the way” as she so eloquently puts it.

This is because a man in Portsmouth, Virginia remains in a coma after a Confederate statue was pulled down on his head.

Still, never mind about that, it’s still all fun and games for Sung, as she cries “So start those petitions and get them to your city council But if all else fails, bottoms up, baby!”

Again, Twitter seems to have no issue when leftists incite crime and destruction of property:

Of course he is. How could there be anything questionable about a platform inciting criminal vandalism to its 10 million followers? — 𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐱 (@WillClone4Food) June 24, 2020

Nothing to see here just a media outlet casually instructing it's 10 million followers on how to commit a federal crime. — Commander Doot (@Nonpersons) June 24, 2020

OUTRIGHT

> Destruction of public property

> Vandalism

> Encouraging mob rule & further acts if criminality

> Inciting sedition

> BAREFACED Socialist nullifying of history in order to replace it with theirs. — Xavier dela Cruz 🇵🇭 ✍ ⚔️ 🙏 (@delaCruXavier) June 24, 2020

