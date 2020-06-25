Leftist Website Releases Cringe Instructional Video For Bringing Down Statues

Image Credits: Screenshot.

Leftist digital media website Mashable has published a handy video for its readers on “how to take down racist statues”, and has been allowed to promote it widely with absolutely no recourse on social media.

While President Trump is actively censored by Twitter for threatening to enforce the laws on those attempting to destroy monuments, this instructional video was left completely untouched:

“Right now, we’re living through a societal revolution against racism in almost every form. Part of that reckoning also involves acknowledging that a lot of our historical figures, regardless of their legacy, were pretty damn racist,” Mashable reporter Morgan Sung chirps in the video.

“Obviously, we’re not telling you to commit any crimes, and we can’t tell you to deface any property, but we thought it’d be interesting to look at a purely hypothetical way to safely remove a statue,” Sung smugly states, knowing full well that she is fully endorsing destruction of property.

The “reporter” then cites Sarah Parcak, a professor of anthropology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham who came under fire recently for also posting instructions on Twitter of how to destroy statues:

After advising to “Use chains, not rope,” Sung then lays down some safety instructions such as “It’s also important that everyone wears gloves,” and remain a “safe distance away from the statue,” or “Get the fuck out of the way” as she so eloquently puts it.

This is because a man in Portsmouth, Virginia remains in a coma after a Confederate statue was pulled down on his head.

Still, never mind about that, it’s still all fun and games for Sung, as she cries “So start those petitions and get them to your city council But if all else fails, bottoms up, baby!”

Again, Twitter seems to have no issue when leftists incite crime and destruction of property:

