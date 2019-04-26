Leftists Again Claim White House is Using a Melania 'Body Double'

Leftists returned to one of their favorite conspiracy theories by claiming that the White House again used a Melania Trump ‘body double’.

An ABC News video from this week showing President Trump answering reporters’ questions outside the White House reinvigorated rumors that a Melania stand-in had been deployed.

“Who is that woman standing behind Trump because it is straight up not Melania,” claimed writer and producer Ally Maynard.

“Melania has rich woman hair. This woman, while her hair is nice, it is not “I have spent loads on upkeep” rich person hair,” she added.

“Melania also has a very specific post-nose job nose that’s tiny and pinched. And now I’m a conspiracy theorist!” tweeted Maynard.

Other people with overactive imaginations then jumped in.

“I’m not one to give much thought to the body double conspiracy, but it’s insane how much that is NOT Melania,” said one.

“It wasn’t her. They have a fake body double they’ve used several times. It’s not Melania,” added another, before asserting that the two Melania’s had different noses (despite the nose looking identical).

This is by no means the first time the claim has been made that Melania has a doppelganger.

Back in March, a progressive journalist ludicrously claimed that the Trump administration has deployed a body double of Melania to accompany the president on occasions when the First Lady is unavailable. Her tweet received over 26,000 likes.

The conspiracy that Melania is sometimes replaced by a body double originated in 2017 when people began claiming that the “Melania” who appeared at a US Secret Service training facility was an imposter.

