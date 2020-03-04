Leftists Angry At Trump Donating Salary To Coronavirus Fight

President Trump donated his fourth quarter salary to the Department of Health and Human Services this week in an effort to help fight the Coronavirus, but leftists are angry about it because… Orange man bad.

The donation of $100,000 is part of Trump’s promise to never take any salary while he is President. He has previously given away his salary to the Surgeon General’s office, border enforcement, and Veterans’ Affairs, to name but a few.

President @realDonaldTrump made a commitment to donate his salary while in office. Honoring that promise and to further protect the American people, he is donating his 2019 Q4 salary to @HHSGov to support the efforts being undertaken to confront, contain, and combat #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/R6KUQmBRl1 — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) March 3, 2020

The move was no where near good enough for leftists though, who immediately compared the move to Hitler (an obvious starting point):

Hitler never took a salary. Now show his tax returns and document the millions he's rinsed the tax payer for in terms of staying at his own properties, golf carts, and security for Eric. — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) March 3, 2020

This one was furious that the Orange man’s salary would only pay for 50 coronavirus tests:

This pays for tests for less than 50 people. — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) March 3, 2020

Presumably she has donated more money?

This one called it a ‘drop in the bucket’ and got angry about Trump owning property:

REMINDER: Trump's salary is a drop in the bucket compared to the money businesses, politicians, and foreign governments are funneling into properties he still owns and profits from while in office https://t.co/xhm32mkB6O — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 3, 2020

In an important counterpoint, these leftists want to know how “we” get back money Trump has spent on golfing:

How do we get back the hundreds of millions he's wasted golfing — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) March 3, 2020

Cool now do all of Trump's golf trips using taxpayer funds. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) March 3, 2020

This one flat out denied that Trump is donating anything. The proof? The check is dated January 29th:

Trump’s @PressSec is trying to convince us that @realDonaldTrump is donating his salary to fight Coronavirus. But the check is dated 01/29/20? 😅 They’re so stupid. https://t.co/YByRZjW0s4 — Kelly Mantle (@thekellymantle) March 4, 2020

Who’d have thought Trump could do something before announcing it?

And this one repeated a fake narrative spread by Democrats that Trump defunded pandemic response:

This will really make up for the global pandemic Obama programs Trump dismantled, his defunding of pandemic response, bungled test kits, and golf outings that have cost more than 334 years of presidential salaries. https://t.co/Z3D1G3KY4A — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 3, 2020

In reality, Trump is pushing pharmaceutical companies to accelerate a vaccine for the coronavirus, and working closely with the CDC to contain the outbreak.

The National Institutes of Health is home to some of the greatest doctors, scientists, and researchers in the world. Thank you for all your doing @NIH, keep up the great work! https://t.co/lzgha7jRw1 pic.twitter.com/oLi8HbSzlY — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2020

In addition, Trump presided over enhanced border controls and blocking flights from infected areas weeks ago, while Democrats did nothing:

So, the Coronavirus, which started in China and spread to various countries throughout the world, but very slowly in the U.S. because President Trump closed our border, and ended flights, VERY EARLY, is now being blamed, by the Do Nothing Democrats, to be the fault of “Trump”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020

The Do Nothing Democrats were busy wasting time on the Immigration Hoax, & anything else they could do to make the Republican Party look bad, while I was busy calling early BORDER & FLIGHT closings, putting us way ahead in our battle with Coronavirus. Dems called it VERY wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020

Don’t forget, boosting your immune system during a crisis is just as important as storable food! Don't wait until it's all gone!