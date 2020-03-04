Leftists Angry At Trump Donating Salary To Coronavirus Fight

Image Credits: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images.

President Trump donated his fourth quarter salary to the Department of Health and Human Services this week in an effort to help fight the Coronavirus, but leftists are angry about it because…  Orange man bad.

The donation of $100,000 is part of Trump’s promise to never take any salary while he is President. He has previously given away his salary to the Surgeon General’s office, border enforcement, and Veterans’ Affairs, to name but a few.

The move was no where near good enough for leftists though, who immediately compared the move to Hitler (an obvious starting point):

This one was furious that the Orange man’s salary would only pay for 50 coronavirus tests:

Presumably she has donated more money?

This one called it a ‘drop in the bucket’ and got angry about Trump owning property:

In an important counterpoint, these leftists want to know how “we” get back money Trump has spent on golfing:

This one flat out denied that Trump is donating anything. The proof? The check is dated January 29th:

Who’d have thought Trump could do something before announcing it?

And this one repeated a fake narrative spread by Democrats that Trump defunded pandemic response:

In reality, Trump is pushing pharmaceutical companies to accelerate a vaccine for the coronavirus, and working closely with the CDC to contain the outbreak.

In addition, Trump presided over enhanced border controls and blocking flights from infected areas weeks ago, while Democrats did nothing:

