Leftists Are Angry That LEGO Hasn't Virtue Signalled Hard Enough

Image Credits: Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images.

Mentally deranged leftists are angry that toy maker LEGO hasn’t acted woke enough after the company clarified that it had only withdrawn advertising for certain products associated with police and not the toys themselves, while others seriously argued that there are too many LEGO police in LEGO City.

Like many other companies, LEGO attempted to glom on to the unrest as a way of virtue signalling. The company asked affiliates to stop all marketing of the LEGO City playsets that included police officers, as well as first responders.

The Toy Book noted that an email from LEGO requested “removal of product listings and features for more than 30 LEGO building sets, Minifigures, and accessories that include representation of police officers, firefighters, criminals, emergency vehicles, and buildings. Sets include the LEGO City Police Station, Fire Station, Police Dog Unit, Patrol Car, Fire Plane, Mobile Command Center, Police Highway Arrest, and many more. Even the LEGO City Donut Shop Opening set — which includes Police Officer “Duke DeTain” and “Crook” Minifigures — roleplay items including a Police Handcuffs & Badge Set, and the adult builder LEGO Creator version of The White House made the removal list.”

LEGO then set about a “blackout” virtue signalling effort, as many other companies have:

But the company soon had to clarify that it wasn’t pulling any actual products from shelves, after confusion arose:

When hyperventilating leftists realised that the huge multinational company wasn’t actually removing any toys all hell broke loose:

Some rational people who just like LEGO tried to inject some reason into the matter:

Not good enough, LEGO didn’t virtue signal hard enough:

Others argued that there are too many LEGO cops in LEGO city:

Reality check: LEGO City isn’t a real city.

If this is real then God help us:

Then, inevitably…

Maybe this is the way to go:

And never forget:

Infowars' most powerful product is back in stock! Get DNA Force Plus at 60% off now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Piers Morgan Claims "Supermarkets Are Mass Gatherings" After Being Called Out on Rampant Hypocrisy

Piers Morgan Claims “Supermarkets Are Mass Gatherings” After Being Called Out on Rampant Hypocrisy

Hot News
Comments
Video: Good Sanitarians Harassed, Called Racist For Trying to Clean Off BLM Graffiti

Video: Good Sanitarians Harassed, Called Racist For Trying to Clean Off BLM Graffiti

Hot News
Comments

Amazon Censors Former NYT Reporter’s Book Exposing COVID-19 Lockdowns

Hot News
comments

EXCLUSIVE CAUGHT ON TAPE: Democratic Socialists of America Train Protesters to Loot, Riot

Hot News
comments

Wokevirus

Hot News
comments

Comments