Leftists Are Angry That LEGO Hasn't Virtue Signalled Hard Enough

Mentally deranged leftists are angry that toy maker LEGO hasn’t acted woke enough after the company clarified that it had only withdrawn advertising for certain products associated with police and not the toys themselves, while others seriously argued that there are too many LEGO police in LEGO City.

Like many other companies, LEGO attempted to glom on to the unrest as a way of virtue signalling. The company asked affiliates to stop all marketing of the LEGO City playsets that included police officers, as well as first responders.

The Toy Book noted that an email from LEGO requested “removal of product listings and features for more than 30 LEGO building sets, Minifigures, and accessories that include representation of police officers, firefighters, criminals, emergency vehicles, and buildings. Sets include the LEGO City Police Station, Fire Station, Police Dog Unit, Patrol Car, Fire Plane, Mobile Command Center, Police Highway Arrest, and many more. Even the LEGO City Donut Shop Opening set — which includes Police Officer “Duke DeTain” and “Crook” Minifigures — roleplay items including a Police Handcuffs & Badge Set, and the adult builder LEGO Creator version of The White House made the removal list.”

LEGO then set about a “blackout” virtue signalling effort, as many other companies have:

But the company soon had to clarify that it wasn’t pulling any actual products from shelves, after confusion arose:

We’ve seen incorrect reports saying we’ve removed some LEGO sets from sale. To be clear, that is not the case and reports otherwise are false. Our intention was to temporarily pause digital advertising in response to events in the US. We hope this clears things up. ♥️ — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) June 4, 2020

When hyperventilating leftists realised that the huge multinational company wasn’t actually removing any toys all hell broke loose:

Oh, well, never mind all the goodwill you had suddenly. https://t.co/8FsPKle0Uy — Peter (@Peter_Smyk) June 4, 2020

"What we've actually done is nothing! K thx!" https://t.co/TW8OR3kFY8 — sara "university should be free" birrell (@birlios) June 4, 2020

Stop selling the cop sets. That would have been the right move. — Late Mayor Ghouliani (@jamesmoore1278) June 4, 2020

I hate to think how much we have spent on LEGO for our kids, grandkids and others over the years. NO MORE. NONE — Chris (@HPpetition) June 4, 2020

Some rational people who just like LEGO tried to inject some reason into the matter:

1/2 Why? I’m black and my husband is a cop. Our son looks up to his dad everyday and loves building/playingwith his LEGO police sets. We even built a nice police area in our LEGO City as a family to honor my husband who works extremely hard. I joined Twitter to — LEGO Layer (@TheLEGOLayer) June 4, 2020

2/2 connect with the LEGO community, and it’s so sad to see this is what it has turned into. — LEGO Layer (@TheLEGOLayer) June 4, 2020

Get woke. Go broke. — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) June 4, 2020

Not good enough, LEGO didn’t virtue signal hard enough:

I tweeted about LEGO possibly pulling their police themed sets and that was incorrect. Sorry about spreading false information. I am deleting that previous tweet. But also, hey @LEGO_Group maybe pull all your police themed sets! https://t.co/TK3AJ1Ob3y — Anita Sarkeesian (@anitasarkeesian) June 4, 2020

LEGO you make me sick. — richard thorp (@Chris_Thorp) June 4, 2020

Here's an opportunity to do the right thing and remove police-themed sets from sale. — Meg – Staying At Home Forever (@geo_megs) June 4, 2020

I came here to congratulate you on removing police Lego, now I am sad again. — Imperial News (@imperialnewz) June 4, 2020

Others argued that there are too many LEGO cops in LEGO city:

Shame. Lego City sets come with so many police that the Lego City has more police than civilians. Would be nice if Lego focused on other aspects of urban life. They're generally a good, ethical company. It's a shame they can't see an avenue for action here. https://t.co/3VntX72mXR — Michael Bell 🐝 (@MBellLabCoop) June 4, 2020

How about decreasing the frankly huge number of police themed sets under the City banner in future years, replacing them with more medic based sets? Our doctors, nurses and first responders are heroes, and can promote positive play patterns among your young fans. Change it up. 🙏 — Scrounge (@Arm_of_Scrounge) June 4, 2020

Reality check: LEGO City isn’t a real city.

If this is real then God help us:

I’m scheduled to be in LegoLand next week. I can’t get a refund on my accommodations, but don’t expect me to spend my usual 2-3k in your park/dining/shops. Y’all stink for this and I’m gonna make sure every Lego Citizen I see gets to hear about it. — Orange_Tabby (@ringo_usn) June 4, 2020

Then, inevitably…

Can you please make more brown LEGOs? When I got married, we had to go to three different LEGO stores and couldn’t find a brown face for our cake topper. I ended up having to use Storm instead. pic.twitter.com/Fg42PUFb75 — meow (@KittyCat2731) June 4, 2020

Maybe this is the way to go:

Police LEGO sets come with criminals so your kid can role-play as the criminal. Problem solved! — FreeVerse (@stanza12000) June 4, 2020

When can I purchase the “rioted democratic city” Lego kit? It would be pretty cool building fallout style destroyed cities. — 🔨Flatten the California 🔨 (@DaleW619) June 4, 2020

And never forget:

Blue Legos Matter. — Scott Casey (@Scottman31) June 4, 2020

