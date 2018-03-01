Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Watch Now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Media Inquiries
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
Leftists Are Beyond Ignorant About Guns
Democrats lobby to take away gun rights, but know very little about firearms
The Alex Jones Show -
March 1, 2018
Comments
Liberals are completely clueless about guns.
Related Articles
Whistleblower Cop Kidnapped & Put Into Mental Institution
Special Reports
Comments
Hollywood’s Golden Idol
Special Reports
Comments
Facebook & MSM Are Colluding In Treasonous Mid-Term Election Meddling Scheme
Special Reports
Comments
Rape Victim Speaks Out Against Fake #MeToo Feminists
Special Reports
Comments
Florida Students Being Weaponized In Anti-Gun Debate
Special Reports
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.