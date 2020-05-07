Twitter Mob Attacks Black Sports Reporter For Not Pushing Racial Narrative

Black sports journalist Jason Whitlock was targeted by leftists for disagreeing with LeBron James who claimed African-Americans are “literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME.”

Whitlock was responding to James who commented on the Feb. shooting of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.

James said the shooting was proof that African-Americans overall are “literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME,” which Whitlock disagreed with.

This isn’t helpful. It’s twitter trolling. It’s using this man’s tragedy to build a brand as more outspoken than Michael Jordan. There are all kinds of ways to draw attention to this tragedy. Suggesting that we are hunted everyday/every time is just shit-stirring. https://t.co/zLPICaCKuA — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) May 6, 2020

It’s worth noting that Whitlock also said “Ahmaud Arbery deserves justice,” so he’s disagreeing with James’ emotional response to the shooting rather than the shooting itself.

This prompted outrage from Twitter “blue checkmark” crowd, but Whitlock didn’t waver from his opinion; instead, he doubled down:

Do u believe we r hunted every day, every time we step out? It’s ridiculous, unsophisticated hyperbole that promotes fear/emotion. Fear is the enemy of common sense, enemy of rational behavior. LeBron’s tweet doesn’t promote justice. It promotes emotion. Emotion improves nothing. https://t.co/x34MjlPBCi — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) May 7, 2020

Social media is a tool to keep all of us wrapped up in our emotions, divided from each other and removed from common sense and rational behavior. Ahmaud Arbery deserves justice. We keep looking to get justice with emotion. Doesn’t work. Emotion gets likes/follows/retweets. — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) May 7, 2020

Marc, I’m a sports commentator. I’d like to see athletes use their platforms to promote justice for Ahmaud Arbery, not promote emotion, fear or individual brand. LeBron’s tweet doesn’t promote justice. It’s intentionally hyperbolic, divisive and unsophisticated. https://t.co/gZ6eep14RX — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) May 7, 2020

LeBron is the Pied Piper for a lot of athletes. If the goal is to promote justice for Ahmaud Arbery, LeBron's rhetoric doesn't promote justice. It promotes emotion and fear, the enemies of justice. We can continue to promote emotion/fear or we can seek justice. — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) May 7, 2020

Additionally, sports reporter Nate Scott wrote an article criticizing Whitlock by stating that James never mentioned Michael Jordan in his tweet, but notably he didn’t comment on the meat of Whitlock’s argument, which was that, as an African-American, he didn’t feel he was being “hunted everyday/everytime.”

Whitlock is a commentator for Fox Sports and was an offensive lineman for Ball State University.

