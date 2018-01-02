Leftists Attack Ivanka Trump for Supporting Iranian Protesters

Leftists on Twitter attacked Ivanka Trump Sunday for showing support to Iranians currently protesting their government.

In a New Year’s Eve tweet, the first daughter offered words of encouragement to citizens in Iran seeking “freedom from tyranny.”

“Inspired by the heroism & bravery of the peaceful protesters in #Iran,” Ivanka tweeted. “We must stand by the Iranian people as they seek freedom from tyranny.”

Inspired by the heroism & bravery of the peaceful protesters in #Iran. We must stand by the Iranian people as they seek freedom from tyranny — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 31, 2017

Ivanka’s tweet was soon bombarded by outraged leftists who attempted to compare the brutal Iranian regime to her father’s presidency.

“Actually, it’s time for you to also tell Americans to seek freedom from the tyranny that Daddy Dearest Dotard is in the process of establishing in the United States,” one Twitter user said.

Actually, it's time for you to also tell Americans to seek freedom from the tyranny that Daddy Dearest Dotard is in the process of establishing in the United States. pic.twitter.com/SQcFmHPwuJ — 🌊KANAU🌊 (@mkanau) December 31, 2017

Another Twitter user called on Ivanka to instead “#Resist tyranny here at home.”

Others even appeared to claim they were being oppressed in similar fashion as the Iranian protesters.

“We seek freedom from tyranny, the one your corrupt lying father is inflicting on us,” another Twitter user said.

We seek freedom from tyranny, the one your corrupt lying father is inflicting on us. — ALT- Immigration 🛂 (@ALT_uscis) December 31, 2017

are you freakin serious – wow talk about lack of self awareness – right here in America we are seeking freedom from tyranny – your father is trying to destroy our democracy while you & jared & the rest of the traitors stand by & watch. Dont be such a hypocrite it is ugly on you — Cindy Schott (@4mytruth_) December 31, 2017

In stark opposition to the left-wing outrage, Iranian’s themselves thanked Ivanka for showing support for their cause.

Thank you , Ivanka ! We Iranians appreciate your support. — رابرت کالیفرنیا (@RobCal1970) January 1, 2018

Appreciate it for supporting, please help us to changing dictatorship regym in iran pic.twitter.com/EBciP6t6Cj — Amir (@Amir60118403) January 1, 2018

Thank you @IvankaTrump for standing on the side of the millions in #Iran who seek democracy & human rights. Please do all you can to stop the regime's internet censorship so that the Iranian ppl can express their true desires for a #FreeIran. #IranProtests https://t.co/nDDfJGyRLr — M. Hanif Jazayeri (@HanifJazayeri) January 1, 2018

President Donald Trump has also tweeted in support of the Iranian protests over the past several days.

Many reports of peaceful protests by Iranian citizens fed up with regime’s corruption & its squandering of the nation’s wealth to fund terrorism abroad. Iranian govt should respect their people’s rights, including right to express themselves. The world is watching! #IranProtests — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2017

Iran, the Number One State of Sponsored Terror with numerous violations of Human Rights occurring on an hourly basis, has now closed down the Internet so that peaceful demonstrators cannot communicate. Not good! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2017

The people of Iran are finally acting against the brutal and corrupt Iranian regime. All of the money that President Obama so foolishly gave them went into terrorism and into their “pockets.” The people have little food, big inflation and no human rights. The U.S. is watching! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

The demonstrations, which are aimed at protesting government corruption, among other issues, has left 12 people dead.