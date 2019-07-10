Leftists Attack PewDiePie For Being Mean to Migrants During Border Control Game

PewDiePie has done another oopsie, according to left-wing outlet Slate.

The popular YouTuber was mean to immigrants while he was playing a video game in which the player assumes the role of a border control officer.

Yes, they’re actually complaining about this.

In the game Papers Please, the player assumes the job of a border guard in a fictional Eastern bloc country called Arstotzka in the 1980s.

The object of the game is to correctly decide whether new arrivals should be allowed into the country based on their nationality and passport details.

In one instance during the game, PewDiePie denied entry to an individual because they appeared to be female but were listed as “male” on the passport.

“We’re not a progressive country, I’m sorry,” joked PewDiePie.

Eva-Marie Quinones was not happy about this and wrote an entire article whining about it.

Quinones accused Pewds of embracing “as fun the act of turning away migrants fleeing violence and enduring hardship for a chance at a better life”.

She also accused PewDiePie and fellow YouTuber Jacksepticeye of imposing “their own values on the game”.

“The gamers presumably exaggerated their reactions for the camera, but their choices betray a disturbing level of callousness toward immigrants,” the author concluded.

Imagine being so pedantic that you think someone’s jokey reaction to a video game is worthy of an essay length article.

Clown world.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————