Leftists Blame Russian Bots For Fallout From Iowa Caucus Shambles

Some leftists are blaming “Russian propaganda accounts” for the embarrassing fallout from the Iowa caucus, fulfilling a prediction by President Trump that they would do precisely that.

The results from last night’s caucus were delayed to to a “reporting issue” related to an app called Shadow, the owner of which Tara McGowan is a Mayor Pete Buttigieg supporter and is married to one of his advisers.

Buttigieg declared victory last night despite internal polling showing he had lost to Bernie Sanders.

This prompted the hashtag #MayorCheat to trend on Twitter and that in turn prompted numerous hysterical Buttigieg supporters to claim the hashtag was a creation of Russian-controlled bots.

“When will the Democrats start blaming RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, instead of their own incompetence for the voting disaster that just happened in the Great State of Iowa?” asked President Trump in a tweet.

When will the Democrats start blaming RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, instead of their own incompetence for the voting disaster that just happened in the Great State of Iowa? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2020

Fact is, many on the left were already doing exactly that even before Trump tweeted.

“While I can’t yet prove it, I feel safe in saying that both #BernieWon and #MayorCheat are trending because Russian propaganda accounts are amplifying them,” tweeted David Slack.

“Putin’s goal is to divide us. Instead, let’s stand together, elect Democrats, and sanction his ass out of office,” he added.

Hi. While I can’t yet prove it, I feel safe in saying that both #BernieWon and #MayorCheat are trending because Russian propaganda accounts are amplifying them. Putin’s goal is to divide us. Instead, let’s stand together, elect Democrats, and sanction his ass out of office. — David Slack (@slack2thefuture) February 4, 2020

“If you are legitimately tweeting the #MayorCheat hashtag then you are either: a) A Russian operative b) A GOP operative or c) A useful idiot playing right into Trump/Russia’s strategy of dividing the Democratic party,” tweeted another user.

If you are legitimately tweeting the #MayorCheat hashtag then you are either: a) A Russian operative b) A GOP operative or c) A useful idiot playing right into Trump/Russia's strategy of dividing the Democratic party Any Democrat is 1000X better than Trump. #IowaCaucas — Ms. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) February 4, 2020

“Morons! #MayorCheat is trending because Russia is manipulating you idiots. Fuck all this! How are Americans this fucking stupid?” claimed Edan Clay.

Morons! #MayorCheat is trending because Russia is manipulating you idiots. Fuck all this! How are Americans this fucking stupid? — Edan Clay 🇺🇸 (@EdanClay) February 4, 2020

“#MayorCheat Russia trolls are starting this and morons are making this trend stop,” asserted another.

#MayorCheat Russia trolls are starting this and morons are making this trend stop. #VoteBlueNoMatterWho — Slomo (@slowmo1032) February 4, 2020

However, most respondents ridiculed the idea that anyone other than Buttigieg himself was to blame for the hashtag trending.

Some leftists are still so beset by Russia Derangement Syndrome, they think any criticism of their preferred candidate must be some kind of Kremlin-orchestrated conspiracy.

No wonder Trump’s approval rating just hit an all time high.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!