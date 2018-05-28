Leftists Blame Trump for 2014 Photo Of Caged Illegals

Liberals shared a photo over the weekend of illegal immigrant children sleeping inside a detention facility – evidence, they claimed, of President Trump’s cruel separation of families.

The problem was the photo was taken during President Obama’s rein, amid the immigrant influx that dominated a majority of his second term.

Following a USA Today report claiming 1,475 migrant children were “lost” by the federal government, numerous leftists, including journalists, tweeted out the picture claiming it showed the “first photos of separated migrant children.”

Black Lives Matter leader Shaun King was among the first to be fooled by the 2014 photo, even tweeting a link that contained “2014” in the URL.

I saw this photo floating around and didn’t know if it was real. It is. Children of immigrants are being held in cages, like dogs, at ICE detention centers, sleeping on the floor. It’s an abomination. FULL STORY: https://t.co/V4zRJ43Lvn pic.twitter.com/tbUWSb4B05 — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) May 27, 2018

The US Govt is holding migrant children in small cages like they are animals–just as 45 describes them. This is horrific. This is inhumane. This cannot stand. #ThisIsAmerica https://t.co/JEty91DHvq — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) May 27, 2018

The photo was taken at an ICE detention facility in 2014, during which over 1,000 illegal immigrants flooded the southern US border taking advantage of Obama’s lax immigration enforcement.

A CNN reporter who breathlessly tweeted the photo later deleted it and claimed she didn’t mean to give the “impression of recent photos.” Twitter users with screenshots of her original post quickly corrected her.

Deleted previous tweet because gave impression of recent photos (they’re from 2014) — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) May 27, 2018

No you did not “give the impression”. You flat out said it. pic.twitter.com/kGJ2PmPVgT — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 27, 2018

The photo was also shared – and deleted – by a former Obama administration official, Jon Favreau, who wrote speeches for the ex-president.

New York Times Magazine Editor-in-Chief Jake Silverstein also tweeted the photo, only to later delete it and blame his family for the error.

Correction: this link, which was going around this morning, is from 2014. Still disturbing, of course, but only indirectly related to current situation. My bad (and a good reminder not to RT things while distracted w family on the weekend). https://t.co/zbM4I0woUF — Jake Silverstein (@jakesilverstein) May 27, 2018

President Trump addressed the issue of separating immigrant children from their families in a tweet over the weekend, saying Democrats should work to bring an end to the “horrible law.”

Put pressure on the Democrats to end the horrible law that separates children from there parents once they cross the Border into the U.S. Catch and Release, Lottery and Chain must also go with it and we MUST continue building the WALL! DEMOCRATS ARE PROTECTING MS-13 THUGS. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2018

