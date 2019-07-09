Leftists Call For Boycott of Home Depot Over Co-Founder's Support For Trump

Image Credits: Tim Boyle/Getty Images.

Helping to make America great again has become this retired Home Depot co-founder’s own DIY project.

Billionaire Bernie Marcus recently made headlines by sharing that he plans to give 80% to 90% of his wealth (estimated at $4.53 billion by Bloomberg, or $5.8 billion by Forbes) to charity when he dies. But the former Home Depot chairman also revealed in the same Atlanta Journal-Constitution interview that he will be donating to Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign, as well. Indeed, he donated $7 million to help elect Trump in 2016, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

And now some enraged customers on social media say they are boycotting the home-improvement chain’s stores, which does about $108 billion in annual sales.

