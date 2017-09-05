Leftists Call On Hurricane Irma to Destroy Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Resort

Leftists on Twitter are hopeful the hurricane barreling towards Florida destroys President Donald Trump’s golf resort Mar-a-Lago.

With the storm expected to make landfall Sunday, Floridians are preparing for the worst in the wake of Hurricane Harvey’s deadly aftermath.

But many on Twitter are hoping the “potentially catastrophic” storm takes aim at the president’s luxury golf course and spares the rest of the state.

Please tell me hurricane Irma is aimed at Mar-A-Lago… — Eric Brothwell (@WHSScienceGuy) September 5, 2017

The strongest Hurricane ever recorded is headed towards Fl. May everyone stay safe & for the record I hope Mar-a-Lago is brought 2the ground — WTFGOP? (@DogginTrump) September 5, 2017

A Cat 5 hurricane is hitting Florida later this week. I'm trying to decide which God to pray to for it to level Mar-a-Lago. — R. deValmont (@RdeValmont) September 5, 2017

Dear Hurricane Irma here is Mar-a-Lago's address:

1100 S Ocean Blvd,

Palm Beach, FL 33480 copied from a friend. — NastyWoman (@nastywoman254) September 5, 2017

Lets hope cat 5 Hurricane Irma only skirts Puerto Rico & the Islands, mostly spares Florida, but saves it's worst for T's Mar-a-Largo home. — Pete Checchia (@petesart) September 5, 2017

In case anyone needs a handy reference, I've marked Mar-a-Lago on an NOAA map of hurricane Irma's progress pic.twitter.com/vkMi2Rhm7A — Douglas Hunter (@DWHauthor) September 4, 2017

Hurricane Irma has been upgraded to a Category 4 and according to current models, is headed for a direct hit on Mar-a-Lago. #karma — Lo Storm (@cailinroiceada) September 5, 2017

I pray Hurricane Irma causes no damage to @realDonaldTrump 's Mar-a-Lago, but instead leaves it to Hurricane Jose to blow it to smithereens. — Bill Adams (@BillAdams) September 5, 2017

Hurricane Irma. Whatever you do, do NOT destroy Mar-a-Lago. Nudge Nudge😋 — Mike Bertka (@mjp2431) September 5, 2017

Me: "2017 is proof there is no god." (Hurricane Irma wipes out Mar-A-Lago) Me: "Yahweh come back, I didn't mean it." — David Kristoph (@DavidKristoph) September 5, 2017

I have a dream that Hurricane Irma will render Mar A Lago a twisted wreckage floating out to sea. Am I a bad person? #maga — Notfor PublicviewMD (@z9bill) September 5, 2017

