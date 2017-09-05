Leftists Call On Hurricane Irma to Destroy Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Resort

Leftists on Twitter are hopeful the hurricane barreling towards Florida destroys President Donald Trump’s golf resort Mar-a-Lago.

Hurricane Irma strengthened to a category 5 storm in the Atlantic Ocean Tuesday creating winds as high as 185 miles per hour.

With the storm expected to make landfall Sunday, Floridians are preparing for the worst in the wake of Hurricane Harvey’s deadly aftermath.

But many on Twitter are hoping the “potentially catastrophic” storm takes aim at the president’s luxury golf course and spares the rest of the state.


