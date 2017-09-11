Leftists Celebrate The Death Of Eric Bolling’s Son

Eric Chase Bolling, the son of former Fox News anchor Eric Bolling, died on Saturday. His passing is being celebrated by leftists on Twitter to mock his father, who lost his job on the cable news network following allegations of sexual harassment.

TMZ reported that Bolling Jr., who was 19, died from a drug overdose. Numerous leftists on Twitter called his death a fitting punishment for his father’s alleged actions.

“I knew [Eric Bolling] was a POS, but it is incredibly rare to see karma deliver such harsh justice,” wrote @Donnie2Scoop. “The teen son deserved better.”

Dozens of other progressives mocked Bolling for his son’s death, also calling it karma. Many gloated over the tragedy, sharing GIFs and images to express their joy at his suffering.

KARMA IS A BITCH !!! RACISM HOMOPHOBIC ECT WILL COME BACK TO GET YOU FIRST YIUR JOB THEN YOUR SON YOU SHOULD REALLY CHANGE YOUR LIFE — Samuel Defreese (@SamuelDefreese2) September 10, 2017

Sad news about your son, BUT karma is a hot bitch when she visits.Think about what you've done and the affect it has on others. #repent — Anthony (@Amgiv) September 9, 2017

#EricBolling should have thought about that when he prioritized strange pussy over his relationship with son. Karma — Robert Morrow (@RobMorroLiberty) September 9, 2017

Clearly sins of the father come to visit the son. The man was a dick pic sending creep. And Karma just hit him twice. Good riddance, lol pic.twitter.com/fr3aMLlfPh — White Jesus (@paleface_savage) September 9, 2017

Karma is your cheat on your wife and your son dies of drug overdose https://t.co/AfouhOFiRp — Robert Morrow (@RobMorroLiberty) September 9, 2017

