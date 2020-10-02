Leftists Claim Trump Faked His Coronavirus Infection

After it was announced that President Trump had contracted coronavirus, numerous leftists took to Twitter to vehemently argue that Trump had staged the infection in order to help his re-election chances.

The consensus opinion appears to be that Trump being diagnosed with COVID-19 will harm his campaign because it will stop him traveling for 2 weeks and also highlight his supposed hypocrisy over the severity of coronavirus.

However, a vocal minority reacted to the news by insisting that the opposite was true, and that Trump staged the whole thing in order to recover quickly from the infection and bolster support for his argument that the threat of COVID-19 has been exaggerated for political reasons.

Twitter user Mitch Clark, who describes himself as an anarcho-communist, compiled a list of motivations for Trump to have faked the infection.

I am making a list of possible reasons why setting up a fake illness and recovery right before the election could help Trump's reelection campaign. Can anyone add anything?#TrumpHasCovid #TrumpVirus pic.twitter.com/EVKzXG771u — Mitch Clark 🌹🍞☮️ #AnarchoCommunism (@dboon2024) October 2, 2020

They include that it allows the president to distract everyone’s attention from issues that may be negatively impacting him, such as the post-debate charge that Trump refused to disavow white supremacists.

Another reason given is that Trump will garner sympathy for himself, making attacks against him harder, although this seems somewhat flimsy given that leftists are already celebrating him potentially dying from the virus.

Another reason is that it gives Trump the opportunity to avoid the upcoming debates, although again this is dubious given that Democrats have consistently urged Biden to avoid the debates.

The claim that Trump fake his own coronavirus diagnosis illustrates yet again how many leftists who have been quick to charge Trump with proliferating corona conspiracy theories do the very same thing themselves at the first available opportunity.

Numerous Twitter users amplified the theory under the hashtags #TrumpIsFaking and #TrumpIsFakingCovid.

I am a billionty percent sure Trump is lying about having COVID. It is a GOP-orchestrated hoax to distract, deflect, gain sympathy, avoid the next debate. I guess the only thing that could convince me I'm wrong is if he actually died.#TrumpHasCovid #SureJan#TrumpIsFaking — Parsley 🇨🇦#TRUMPFASCISTDICTATOR🌈🌊 (@pazesez) October 2, 2020

#TrumpIsFaking

He doesn't want to debate.

His fortune is faked.

He owes 400+ million.

He needs to get so many things out of the news.

Then get over it miraculously and call it a hoax. Never mind the 206K+ dead. — Proud_Never_trumper_v3 (@V3Proud) October 2, 2020

trump has so much he wants out of the news and his campaign.

No debates

The covid death toll

His taxes

If he walks out of the WH in a week he looks like a God to his magas, he changes the news, he gets some sympathy early votes. This is his October surprise.#trumpisfaking — Proud_Never_trumper_v3 (@V3Proud) October 2, 2020

I have just been called ‘unhinged’ because I suspect Donald Trump could be telling a lie! Have I stepped through the looking glass? Are we in arse-about world. — Jane Caro (@JaneCaro) October 2, 2020

Well, well, well. Isn’t this convenient? Thirteen days till your next debate. Quarantine is 14 days. Seems like @realDonaldTrump is attempting an easy way out of second debate. Who agrees? #TrumpIsFakingCovid — ML Smith (@maria48308) October 2, 2020

Trump is faking the CoronaVirus diagnosis to avoid questions of tax evasion and his blatant racism.#TrumpIsFakingCovid https://t.co/0q8QVXC2Sg — Scruffy (@scroughy) October 2, 2020

There are only upsides to him faking this. #TrumpIsFakingCovid — ETG *in 32 days is voting Biden/Harris!* (@nasty_woman717) October 2, 2020

#TrumpIsFakingCovid Now he can skip the debates, have an excuse for losing (or try to postpone) the election, have Pence pardon him and his children… — AnnFromMassachusetts (@Ann_ME_MA) October 2, 2020

Something smells fishy here. Maybe I'm crazy but this looks like his "out" without actually "quitting." TRUMP: "Well, for the safety of the country I had to step down." Or worse, a good excuse to postpone the election. #TrumpCovid #TrumpHasCovid #TrumpIsFaking #TrumpIsFakingCovid — Chris Palmer X 🔞 (@ChrisPalmerx) October 2, 2020

