Leftists Claim 'Unplanned' Movie is Going to Lead to Terrorism

Some leftists reacted to the pro-life Unplanned movie by claiming it could spark domestic terrorism.

The movie tells the story of one of the youngest Planned Parenthood directors who becomes a pro-life activist after assisting in the abortion of thirteen week old baby.

Last month, the Twitter account associated with the movie was briefly suspended but quickly restored after a backlash.

Now some leftists are claiming the movie will radicalize people on the right to carry out violent attacks.

“Unplanned,” a shameless anti-abortion propaganda film playing in thousands of screens throughout the country, could easily radicalize people and incite violence,” tweeted NY Mag’s Callie Beusman.

"Unplanned," a shameless anti-abortion propaganda film playing in thousands of screens throughout the country, could easily radicalize people and incite violence https://t.co/czLMiE5JJ9 — Callie Beusman (@cal_beu) April 12, 2019

Unplanned is a Movie That Could Get Someone Killed, screeched a headline by Caitlin Moscatello published by the Cut.

We heard similar warped rhetoric following criticism of Rep. Ilhan Omar for her description of 9/11 as “some people (who) did something”.

No. Communicating pro-life views or criticizing dumb statements made by Democrats does not mean you are ‘inciting violence’ – period.

This is just another callous effort to shut down dissent and diversity of opinion, which the left hates.

