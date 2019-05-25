Alex Jones breaks down the left’s obsession with de facto Democrat Party leader Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), who has a habit of inserting identity politics into any topic she thinks of. Jones also explains how Twitter’s banning of anti-Trump duo the Krassenstein brothers is a harbinger of Big Tech’s accelerated crackdown of free speech online ahead of 2020.
Leftists Defend AOC’s ‘Cauliflower Is Racist’ Statement & Alex Jones Speaks On The Krassenstein Twitter Banning
Spread this live link across the internet to bypass the censorship!
Image Credits: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call.