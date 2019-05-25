Leftists Defend AOC's 'Cauliflower Is Racist' Statement & Alex Jones Speaks On The Krassenstein Twitter Banning

Image Credits: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call.

Alex Jones breaks down the left’s obsession with de facto Democrat Party leader Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), who has a habit of inserting identity politics into any topic she thinks of. Jones also explains how Twitter’s banning of anti-Trump duo the Krassenstein brothers is a harbinger of Big Tech’s accelerated crackdown of free speech online ahead of 2020.


Related Articles

Rural America Is On The Verge Of Collapse

Rural America Is On The Verge Of Collapse

U.S. News
Comments
Former CNN Pro-Trump Contributors Allege Network ‘Openly Despises Conservatives’

Former CNN Pro-Trump Contributors Allege Network ‘Openly Despises Conservatives’

U.S. News
Comments

Trump: Pelosi Is ‘Disintegrating Before Our Eyes’

U.S. News
comments

Facebook Suspends Raheem Kassam Over 11 YEAR OLD Post

U.S. News
comments

Mexican Teen Confesses to Killing Elderly Texas Woman in Her Own Home – Police

Newswars Redirect
comments

Comments