Leftists Demand Black Women Be Paid For Helping Defeat Roy Moore in Alabama

Leftists and social justice warriors are demanding that black women be paid money and given arbitrary positions of power as a reward for them helping Doug Jones defeat Roy Moore.

Black women made up 17% of the vote in yesterday’s Alabama Senate special election, with 98% of that figure voting for Democrat Jones and just 2% voting for Roy Moore.

This prompted ‘Black Women’ to start trending on Twitter, with leftists piling in to aggressively demand that white people shut up and hand over money to African-Americans simply because they voted for the candidate of their choice.

“Thank black women by supporting black women. Pay us. Vote with us. Hire us. Read our writing. Fund our projects and ministries. Vote us into office. Purchase from our businesses. Amplify us. Stand against racism and sexism,” tweeted writer Austin Channing.

Thank black women by supporting black women. Pay us. Vote with us. Hire us. Read our writing. Fund our projects and ministries. Vote us into office. Purchase from our businesses. Amplify us. Stand against racism and sexism. — Austin Channing (@austinchanning) December 13, 2017

Journalist Torraine Walker, although clearly not a woman (time to check that privilege), said that since black women ‘saved the day’ in Alabama, it was time to “start demanding a return on that investment”.

I see the tweets already flying about Black women and voters saving the day and carrying the load tonight. Those are true statements. So when do we start demanding a return on that investment? — Torraine Walker (@TorraineWalker) December 13, 2017

Another user decided to tweet what appears to be some kind of poem, repeating the line “pay black women” five times.

Listen to Black Women.

Respect Black Women.

Pay Black Women. Listen to Black Women.

Respect Black Women.

Pay Black Women. Listen to Black Women.

Respect Black Women.

Pay Black Women. Listen to Black Women.

Respect Black Women.

Pay Black Women. #PAYBLACKWOMEN pic.twitter.com/5NBqOdLJ8r — PREORDER BINGO LOVE NOW!!! 💞💖💞 (@MizTeeFranklin) December 13, 2017

This user was more succinct, simply demanding, “Just keep your mouth shut & pay black women.”

" black women saving the day "

Just keep your mouth shut & pay black women👍🏾 — ☾ (@scorpixon) December 13, 2017

Policy analyst Michael Richardson went beyond just demanding monetary restitution, asking that black women be given positions of power.

A few ways to show your gratitude to black women since we're expressing so much thanks: – Hire black women

– Invest in black women

– Listen to black women

– Give up your power for black women

– Put black women in positions of power — Michael Richardson (@IamMikeRich) December 13, 2017

Another called on supporters to step up and fight back, “when publications and miscellaneous folks find a way to dump on us.”

"Thank you Black women." This isn't a gift, it's a loan. Start paying us back by stepping up when publications and miscellaneous folks find a way to dump on us. And yes, they'll find a way. Yup. Still. — Shannon Miller (@Phunky_Brewster) December 13, 2017

“Get your fucking house in order. We’re not going to bail you out every single time,” she added.

One user called ‘Progressive Dad’ told author Molly Knight to check her privilege and be silent for black women, even though Knight was supporting them.

It's always funny when they eat their own. pic.twitter.com/XB4uzVo14d — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) December 13, 2017

“Black women of Alabama walking into work tomorrow knowing they defeated their MAGA coworkers,” gloated another user underneath a video of black women dancing.

black women of Alabama walking into work tomorrow knowing they defeated their MAGA coworkers. pic.twitter.com/aUxxba3hkt — . (@_Vaun) December 13, 2017

As Chris Menahan notes, “Ashleigh Shackelford was criticized last year for delivering a lecture to white allies where she said “all white people are racist” and requested they deposit cash into her PayPal account, but clearly she was just ahead of her time.”

As we reported earlier, numerous prominent leftists also seized upon the election result to mock and insult white people.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.