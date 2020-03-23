Leftists, Democrats Spread Fake News That Rand Paul Has Infected Senate With Coronavirus

Image Credits: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images.

Upon hearing that Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) became the first lawmaker in the US to contract the Chinese coronavirus, a slew of Democrats and leftists charged that Paul had infected the Senate, and even repeated stories that he had been to the gym and the Senate pool while waiting for his test results.

Paul’s office announced the news Sunday:

Almost immediately the fake news that Paul had infected the Senate began to spread. A CNN reporter and Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema seem to have been the primary sources:

Paul’s office refuted the claims:

Sinema’s criticism of Paul was challenged multiple times by others on Twitter:

Too late, leftist Twitter morons seized hold of it, and now it’s been parroted over and over again that Paul has infected the Senate:

One further question that has arisen is why is the Senate gym and pool still open?

Take advantage of one of nature’s most hardworking nutrients with Vasobeet now at 40% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Video: Dr. Fauci Blasts Media's Constant Effort To ‘Divide’ Him And President Trump

Video: Dr. Fauci Blasts Media’s Constant Effort To ‘Divide’ Him And President Trump

U.S. News
Comments
Democrats Block Senate Coronavirus Package

Democrats Block Senate Coronavirus Package

U.S. News
Comments

Five Students Test Positive for Coronavirus After Spring Break

U.S. News
comments

Sen. Rand Paul Tests Positive For The Coronavirus

U.S. News
comments

De Blasio: People Will Die Because Trump ‘Will Not Lift a Finger to Help’

U.S. News
comments

Comments