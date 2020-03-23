Leftists, Democrats Spread Fake News That Rand Paul Has Infected Senate With Coronavirus

Upon hearing that Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) became the first lawmaker in the US to contract the Chinese coronavirus, a slew of Democrats and leftists charged that Paul had infected the Senate, and even repeated stories that he had been to the gym and the Senate pool while waiting for his test results.

Paul’s office announced the news Sunday:

Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2020

He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time. Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Rand Paul. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2020

Almost immediately the fake news that Paul had infected the Senate began to spread. A CNN reporter and Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema seem to have been the primary sources:

I took a picture inside the Senate GOP lunch when the door was open Friday and saw Rand Paul seated next to other senators. He is visible in this photo. pic.twitter.com/4qwZo5YdBs — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 22, 2020

Paul was at the Senate gym today and Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas told senators at lunch he saw Paul in the swimming pool today, per a source in the lunch — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 22, 2020

I’ve never commented about a fellow Senator’s choices/actions. Never once. This, America, is absolutely irresponsible. You cannot be near other people while waiting for coronavirus test results. It endangers others & likely increases the spread of the virus. https://t.co/651TJf8mWf — Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) March 22, 2020

Rand Paul was seen at the Senate pool hours before he got his positive coronavirus test result https://t.co/wXPtE7OGlY — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) March 23, 2020

Paul’s office refuted the claims:

We want to be clear, Senator Paul left the Senate IMMEDIATELY upon learning of his diagnosis. He had zero contact with anyone & went into quarantine. Insinuations such as those below that he went to the gym after learning of his results are just completely false & irresponsible! https://t.co/yqfxydsXBG — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2020

Sinema’s criticism of Paul was challenged multiple times by others on Twitter:

He went to the gym this morning while awaiting his test results. — Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) March 22, 2020

It was not. Senator Paul said he went home when he received his test results. He went swimming at the gym this morning before his results came back. — Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) March 22, 2020

Rand Paul went to the gym this morning and swam in the pool before he got his test results. He also attended votes last week on Wednesday and at least two Republican caucus lunches on Th and Fri. This was after testing, before results. These facts are not contested. — Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) March 23, 2020

Too late, leftist Twitter morons seized hold of it, and now it’s been parroted over and over again that Paul has infected the Senate:

So Rand Paul got tested for the COVID-19 virus & then decided to hit the Senate gym & pool while awaiting the test results? And then he tested positive?? And he’s apparently a doctor??? Does this mean that Ben Carson loses his title as dumbest medical professional in the GOP? — Hamish Mitchell Photography (@H_MitchellPhoto) March 23, 2020

Doctor Rand Paul, libertarian hero, while awaiting his own test results goes to the Senate gym for a nice workout and then off to a Senate luncheon to share some food. Test results . . .positive. Self quarantine. How many others will come down imbued from his personal "liberty." — Stanley Cohen (@StanleyCohenLaw) March 23, 2020

So Rand Paul may have infected others at the White House GYM and POOL recently but I cannot workout because my fitness center has been closed! WTF! — Ron Connelly (@RonConnelly5) March 23, 2020

I'm still having trouble wrapping my head around what must have gone through the mind of @RandPaul — a licensed doctor (I checked!) — as walked around after taking a #COVID19 test the past few days. Zeke Emanuel: "Rand Paul has violated his basic oath of being a physician." pic.twitter.com/4KX8lh4UTB — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) March 23, 2020

Because of @RandPaul … The #coronavirus will spread like wildfire through the Senate & Congress.

Paul is the epitome of an arrogant, self-centered man who voted AGAINST the stimulus bc he doesn’t think that govt should help ppl.

BUT HE IS COLLECTING A TAXPAYER CHECK. 🤬 — Samia Ali Salama (@SamiaAliSalama) March 23, 2020

One further question that has arisen is why is the Senate gym and pool still open?

It makes no sense that the senate gym and pool were both open. Why?? — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) March 22, 2020

Take advantage of one of nature’s most hardworking nutrients with Vasobeet now at 40% off!