Leftists 'Disgusted' At 'Racist Piece of Dog S**t' Limbaugh's Medal Of Freedom Honour

Leftists spewed more hate and vitriol toward Rush Limbaugh Tuesday night after President Trump awarded the legendary talk radio host the Presidential Medal of Freedom in recognition of charity work and dedication to the well being of the nation.

Trump instigated the surprise honour for Limbaugh following his revelation that he is battling stage four lung cancer.

Democrats sat silently while the First Lady gave the medal to a clearly emotionally overcome Limbaugh in a scene that for most was positively moving.

"Rush, in recognition of all that you have done for our Nation, the millions of people a day that you speak to and inspire…I am proud to announce tonight that you will be receiving…the Presidential Medal of Freedom." –@realDonaldTrump Congratulations Rush! #SOTU #SOTU2020 pic.twitter.com/wIYdghSSHT — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) February 5, 2020

Not so much for leftists, however, who having already celebrated the man’s illness, immediately took to their media platforms and social media dens to express their disgust:

Giving Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom is one of the most disgusting this I’ve ever heard. Who’s next… Jeffrey Epstein for his humanitarian work with runaway teens? — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) February 5, 2020

Rush Limbaugh gets a medal of freedom? Give me a break. Does all the Trumpian morons get medals? What an American disgrace. I won't miss this idiot. pic.twitter.com/GADQk0p1rQ — Howard H (@Howard230) February 5, 2020

It just perfectly encapsulates the Trump administration’s massive and absolute incompetence when Rush Limbaugh and a 100-year-old Tuskegee Airman are in the same room and Rush Limbaugh is the one going home with a Presidential Medal of Freedom. — A. Sharon (@ASharon004) February 5, 2020

Rush Limbaugh called a Georgetown student a "slut" and a "prostitute" because she advocated for the insurance coverage of birth control. Trump just gave him the Presidential Medal of Freedom. — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) February 5, 2020

Rush Limbaugh has spent his entire career spreading hate, bigotry, and baseless conspiracy theories. He does not deserve the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Period. End. Of. Story. #SOTU — Ryan Knight 🏳️‍🌈 🗽 (@ProudResister) February 5, 2020

In case you were wondering how I'm doing with my nausea, trump just awarded racist Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom. And Melania pinned it to him. So, about 4 barf bags. #SOTU — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) February 5, 2020

I’ve seen Rush Limbaugh support charity. Cancer’s awful. I don’t wish it on anyone. He also has long record of terrible deeds, like calling Sandra Fluke a “slut” and “prostitute”. Medal of Freedom is highest civilian honor, not to be given out as a TV prop to a political cronie. — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) February 5, 2020

I wouldn’t say anything negative about Rush Limbaugh because of his health – may he beat cancer – but to give him the Presidential Medal of Freedom DURING the #SOTU? That hateful rabble-rouser? Is this the bottom? — ⚜️Rob Anderson for Louisiana (@RobAnderson2018) February 5, 2020

Rush Limbaugh is one of the most hateful assholes ever to enter the political arena. Trump just made the Presidential Medal of Freedom fucking worthless. — Andrew Goss 👊USAF👊 (@Goss30Goss) February 5, 2020

Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez viciously *mocks* Rush Limbaugh, who has stage 4 lung cancer, calls his reaction to being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom "disingenuous" Says that he, while having cancer, was a "joke," needed an "Opera moment," and was "nauseating" pic.twitter.com/VrsIj1Cmlj — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 5, 2020

Donald Trump has decided that the key to improving his weak 2020 odds is to give the Presidential Medal of Freedom to flaming piece of dogshit Rush Limbaugh. No really, this is what Trump is focused on. Told you he doesn’t have a clue about 2020. Work hard and we’ll beat him. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) February 5, 2020

Rush Limbaugh, one of America’s most prominent racists, just received the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the #SOTU https://t.co/CynhsLIG21 — Vox (@voxdotcom) February 5, 2020

Wow, racist Rush Limbaugh is getting a Presidential Medal of Freedom. That, my friends is how White Supremacy works.#SOTU — Julio Ricardo Varela (@julito77) February 5, 2020

What did Rush Limbaugh ever do to you? https://t.co/Ojf3s3LkQ1 — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) February 5, 2020

Remember that time Rush Limabugh called a Georgetown student a slut? Yeah, that guy was just festooned with a medal of freedom by the nation’s chief anti-bullying advocate. https://t.co/A37C4dRPD7 — Maureen Dowd (@maureendowd) February 5, 2020

.@jmeacham on Rush Limbaugh receiving the Medal of Freedom: "You have the Medal of Freedom, an emblem of the new frontier, being given to the central architect of a reflexively partisan culture in the midst of a State of the Union that had nothing to do with union." #SOTU pic.twitter.com/kb4yTRh9aM — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 5, 2020

In a statement issued after Pres. Trump delivered his State of the Union address, Joe Biden criticized the president's decision to award Rush Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. https://t.co/i9NqFsACLE #SOTU pic.twitter.com/xTVbkxmuW5 — ABC News (@ABC) February 5, 2020

I formally challenge @CNN and @Acosta to provide a list of statements Rush Limbaugh has made to "disparage African Americans" as @Acosta stated. I have listened to Rush for 30 years. NOT TRUE. It is RACIST for @Acosta to use black people as political fodder. — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) February 5, 2020

It's time for CNN to either provide the list or apologize on air for another piece of FAKE NEWS. I believe @BoSnerdley knows Rush better than anyone at CNN. Will CNN have the integrity to put up or shut up? Waiting and watching. https://t.co/4ldB6sgTg6 — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) February 5, 2020

