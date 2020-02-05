Leftists 'Disgusted' At 'Racist Piece of Dog S**t' Limbaugh's Medal Of Freedom Honour

Leftists spewed more hate and vitriol toward Rush Limbaugh Tuesday night after President Trump awarded the legendary talk radio host the Presidential Medal of Freedom in recognition of charity work and dedication to the well being of the nation.

Trump instigated the surprise honour for Limbaugh following his revelation that he is battling stage four lung cancer.

Democrats sat silently while the First Lady gave the medal to a clearly emotionally overcome Limbaugh in a scene that for most was positively moving.

Not so much for leftists, however, who having already celebrated the man’s illness, immediately took to their media platforms and social media dens to express their disgust:

