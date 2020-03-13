Leftists Ecstatic That Trump Could Have Coronavirus

Leftists reacted with glee upon hearing the news that President Trump, as well as VP Pence, came into contact with a foreign official who has since tested positive for Covid19, the coronavirus.

Both the President and Vice President met with Brazilian government official Fabio Wajngarten last week.

The guy standing to Trump’s left just tested positive for coronavirus, according to Brazilian media. Fabio Wajngarten posted this photo, taken during meetings at Mar-a-Lago, five days ago. pic.twitter.com/qioU4qIlxl — Gabriel Stargardter (@gabstargardter) March 12, 2020

Wajngarten, the press secretary for Brazilian Presdident Jair Bolsonaro, has since tested positive for coronavirus. Trump has said he is not concerned about the meeting.

Trump asked about interacting with infected Brazilian official: “We did nothing very unusual. We sat next to each other for a period of time. … Let's put it this way: I’m not concerned.” Live updates: https://t.co/epiRGdacwP pic.twitter.com/gWMmYaehp2 — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) March 12, 2020

However, many leftists expressed joy that the President could have been exposed to the virus, with several using ‘fingers crossed’ memes, clearly hoping that Trump becomes ill and dies.

🙏please test positive — Isabel Vega (@MOMOTNB) March 12, 2020

STAY STRONG CORONA — Ranzinza Inc. (@tssevla) March 12, 2020

Finally a good news — wild (@jeanmarcwild) March 12, 2020

Hopefully it takes him and Pence out. They better be praying it away while they can. 😂 — QWERTY ZXCV (@QWERTYZXCV8) March 12, 2020



This is an instance where I’m rooting for the virus. — Jellicle Matts (@mattholomew) March 12, 2020

CORONAVIRUS DO WHATEVER YOU NEED — STUPID LOVE ME DEU VIDA (@aestranhocorp) March 12, 2020

If congress fails to act, maybe God will. — Kenneth Swanson (@Kenneth91040240) March 12, 2020

Thoughts and prayers — Georgie. 1 year to save the world. #noPlanetB (@eurasiafantasia) March 12, 2020

First time I’ve had the thought “hope those guys just had an orgy”. — Terrible Luddite (@boundsofreason) March 12, 2020

tremendous — stop interviewing boomers in diners (@SteveHerring32) March 12, 2020

Sweeeet — scott (@scottydoo42) March 12, 2020

pic.twitter.com/eo0vNWkoRW — #VoteBlue and bring someone with you (@thisisarp) March 12, 2020

Thoughts and prayers for 45! (and a happy dance). — MK (@kretchmar) March 12, 2020

Dang maybe prayers do work. I’ve been praying for Trump. — GoBluWave 🌟 (@barbn1943) March 12, 2020

Hopefully trump and pence will hv it too pic.twitter.com/gyZacWPITq — dreamwithfaith™ (@dreamwithfaith) March 12, 2020

May we honor Fabio for his incredible sacrifice. — Mayor🌐Bleu 🧢 (@BleuPeak) March 12, 2020

Think it’s more likely that Coronavirus will be hoping it hasn’t caught Donald Trump — Matthew Spivey (@matt_spivey) March 12, 2020

Fingers crossed 🤞 Not as awful as it sounds. If Trump got Coronavirus and was made sick but didn’t die, it would prompt a real govt response. We need him to get a serious but not fatal case of it. — danielle harlow (@danielleharlow6) March 12, 2020

I'm gonna have to go to confession, but Lord let this be karma calling. — 🌊🌴🐾Michele 🐾🌴🌊 (@NastyWomanMeToo) March 12, 2020

Yay!… We may get lucky after all.😅 — Jenna (@jenna92821) March 12, 2020

Fingers crossed folks, we might get a two for one here. 🙌🏽https://t.co/6Xp8FINwa7 — ❤️Black Rose/Rosa Negra🖤 (@BRRN_Fed) March 13, 2020

Is it possible that this whole virus thing might actually solve some of the problems western democracies seem to have? Kill off Boris and Trump, ruin Morrison…? #dream #coronavirus — Mog (@Mog7734) March 13, 2020

Others noted that Nancy Pelosi would become president if both Trump and Pence became incapacitated:

Next in line if they both get sick is Pelosi. — robb cadwell (@somsai) March 12, 2020

Isn’t Pelosi next in line after those two should they be incapacitated? — Snowed in…🥶🥶 (@midcountrylodge) March 12, 2020

If Trump and Pence got seriously ill we could get president Pelosi.

I hope her staff are writing up 20 executive orders just in case. — Brady (@TheCherryTree68) March 12, 2020

Be safe, President Pelosi. — Cat Lady Darcy (@CatLadyDarcy) March 12, 2020

Everyday Americans, and Trump supporters, were disgusted by the response:

Your have a lot of followers that have straight up lost their minds. The amount of people that giddy to see the president get sick and die is disgusting. — Darade (@DaradeDesign) March 12, 2020

You people are hideous. — SomethingSuddenlyCameUp (@BeachBumLolly) March 12, 2020

Your comment is uncalled for & completely disgusting people are dying from this virus so you want them to die just because they don't share your political views? that's asinine. Pelosi will never become president with her alcoholic ass she can't even speak.. #leftistarepathetic — jackie king 🇺🇸🇺🇸 I will always back trump!! (@jackieking0819) March 10, 2020

Meanwhile, a conspiracy theory is now doing the rounds that an ‘anonymous White House source’ has said Trump is freaking out that he might have the virus, or that someone will intentionally try to give it to him, but refuses to get tested:

WHITE HOUSE SOURCE: @realDonaldTrump is flipping out that he might have #coronavirus after being in contact with more than one person diagnosed with it. Trump has told some staff he hasn’t felt well over the last few days including during address. He refuses to get tested. — Not Bill Murray (@StayWonked) March 12, 2020

Trump might have the corona virus and doesn’t wanna get tested — Martínez (@xhiiiistephx) March 12, 2020

The Real Truth: Germophobe Trump Going Raving Nuts Over CV19 Fearhttps://t.co/Ru425Ka6Ax US President Donald Trump has reportedly been “melting down” over fears that journalists might try to deliberately get him infected with the coronavirus. Despite his efforts to… pic.twitter.com/RTdX6gfG8d — VeteransToday (@veteranstoday) March 11, 2020

