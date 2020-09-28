Leftists Express Satisfaction After Former Trump Campaign Manager Reportedly Threatens Suicide

After reports emerged that former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale has been hospitalised following a mental breakdown and a threat to commit suicide, leftists took to social media to express their satisfaction.

WPLG News noted that police in Fort Lauderdale, Florida responded to “an armed male attempting suicide” while the South Florida Sun Sentinel said that Parscale’s wife contacted police “worried that he was suicidal and had firearms.”

The Trump campaign responded to the reports with a statement:

“Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him. We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible. The disgusting, personal attacks from Democrats and disgruntled RINOs have gone too far, and they should be ashamed of themselves for what they’ve done to this man and his family.”

The suggestion is that Parscale’s breakdown is a result of constant hounding and personal attacks.

However, that didn’t stop leftists from piling on more of the same:

Fuck Brad Parscale. The business of separating innocent refugee babies from their parents, stripping women’s rights, selling our country to the Russians, and on and on should take a toll. It sure did on those innocent families. Killing is Trump/DeSantis’ business https://t.co/fouUDMWFVV — Bob Lynch (@Bob4Florida) September 28, 2020

MSNBC contributor John Heilemann just deleted this. pic.twitter.com/cap9GTSRVW — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 28, 2020

Ladies and gentlemen, the political left: pic.twitter.com/cLNippxewg — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 28, 2020

Only the best people: https://t.co/mYAdY7RLJS — Lea Black (@LeaBlackMiami) September 28, 2020

Only the best people. https://t.co/cUxTPiChCh — Bob Levine (@idguy) September 28, 2020

trump's track record of only the best people remains in tact. https://t.co/uKGbXkRzKH — Masked Masked Scheduler (@maskedscheduler) September 28, 2020

Oh, they're going with the "Shawshank Redemption warden" ending https://t.co/CCGV1ivas1 — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) September 28, 2020

Of the over 40,000 gun violence deaths per year, well over half are suicide. Thankfully, former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale did not hurt himself tonight. My fight to reduce gun violence is also to protect those who I despise.https://t.co/5ACmQlHSjG — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) September 28, 2020

A lot of ppl are realizing that they're about to spend their lives in federal prison, and I think that's just beautiful. Your oligarchs will never protect you. You are a means to an end, and you're a lot easier to take down than the man you served. — Amelia E.🔪💋 (@BrowncoatAuror) September 28, 2020

A lot of ppl are realizing that they're about to spend their lives in federal prison, and I think that's just beautiful. Your oligarchs will never protect you. You are a means to an end, and you're a lot easier to take down than the man you served. — Amelia E.🔪💋 (@BrowncoatAuror) September 28, 2020

When your campaign is having a great day. https://t.co/SuLFgryGcH — Christopher Farnsworth (@chrisfarnsworth) September 28, 2020

I honestly wouldn’t put it past the Trump team to cook up the Brad Parscale story to move some of the press away from taxes. They’re that depraved. — Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸 (@DemWrite) September 28, 2020

That's what happened to a lot of Nazis as they were losing the war. He knows what's coming next…Putin owns Trump and his administration. The Helsinki press conference proved everything to me… pic.twitter.com/VGL40betQr — Jennifer (@Jennife60434825) September 28, 2020

These people have no qualms, they are so twisted and all consumed with their identity politics that they find nothing amiss with celebrating and mocking another human’s mental and physical suffering, they even celebrated 85-year-old Ron Paul appearing to suffer a stroke last week.

