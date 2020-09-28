Leftists Express Satisfaction After Former Trump Campaign Manager Reportedly Threatens Suicide

Image Credits: Tom Brenner/Getty Images.

After reports emerged that former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale has been hospitalised following a mental breakdown and a threat to commit suicide, leftists took to social media to express their satisfaction.

WPLG News noted that police in Fort Lauderdale, Florida responded to “an armed male attempting suicide” while the South Florida Sun Sentinel said that Parscale’s wife contacted police “worried that he was suicidal and had firearms.”

The Trump campaign responded to the reports with a statement:

“Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him. We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible. The disgusting, personal attacks from Democrats and disgruntled RINOs have gone too far, and they should be ashamed of themselves for what they’ve done to this man and his family.”

The suggestion is that Parscale’s breakdown is a result of constant hounding and personal attacks.

However, that didn’t stop leftists from piling on more of the same:

These people have no qualms, they are so twisted and all consumed with their identity politics that they find nothing amiss with celebrating and mocking another human’s mental and physical suffering, they even celebrated 85-year-old Ron Paul appearing to suffer a stroke last week.

