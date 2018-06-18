Leftists Falsely Accuse Wheelchair-bound Veteran of Being Nazi

Immigration and Customs Enforcement slapped down idiots on Twitter after they falsely accused a disabled veteran of being a Nazi.

On Monday, the ICE Twitter account issued a press release striking back against allegations that they featured a Nazi with an Iron Cross tattoo in a photo last month.

The initial ICE tweet, published in late May, recognized wheelchair-bound veteran Justin Gaertner as a “hero” getting a second chance, but leftists keyed in on a left arm tattoo as evidence he was an evil Nazi.

A tweet by the New Yorker’s Talia Lavin claimed Gaertner’s tattoo appeared to be the Iron Cross, and several people on Twitter followed suit incorrectly blaming the federal agency of hiring actual Nazis.

“[Lavin] deleted her post after military veterans responded that the tattoo looked more like a Maltese cross, a symbol associated with fire fighters,” ICE said in their statement.

Lavin later admitted she had “spread misinformation” and locked down her Twitter account, but not before numerous leftists ran with the false accusations.

D-list actor Ron Perlman also jumped on the erroneous assertions, claiming Gaertner’s tattoo was “a symbol of Nazi Germany.”

ICE clarified on Monday Gaertner’s tattoo was not a Nazi symbol, but merely a tribute to the platoon he served with in Afghanistan.

“Justin Gaertner is a combat wounded U.S. Marine who continues to serve his country as an ICE computer forensics analyst, helping to solve criminal cases and rescue children who have been sexually abused,” ICE tweeted.

“Per Gaertner, the tattoo on his left elbow is actually ‘Titan 2,’ the symbol for his platoon while he fought in Afghanistan. The writing on his right arm is the Spartan Creed which is about protecting family and children.”

ICE added that people who slandered the veteran over the weekend should instead publicly apologize to him and issue retractions.

