Leftists Falsely Accuse Wheelchair-bound Veteran of Being Nazi

Immigration and Customs Enforcement slapped down idiots on Twitter after they falsely accused a disabled veteran of being a Nazi.

On Monday, the ICE Twitter account issued a press release striking back against allegations that they featured a Nazi with an Iron Cross tattoo in a photo last month.

Learn more about HERO Child-Rescue Corps, a program for wounded, injured & ill Special Ops Forces to receive training in high-tech computer forensics & law enforcement skills, to assist federal agents in the fight against online child sexual exploitation https://t.co/g0DpFeb3fE pic.twitter.com/b7qTIbnuRR — ICE (@ICEgov) May 25, 2018

The initial ICE tweet, published in late May, recognized wheelchair-bound veteran Justin Gaertner as a “hero” getting a second chance, but leftists keyed in on a left arm tattoo as evidence he was an evil Nazi.

A tweet by the New Yorker’s Talia Lavin claimed Gaertner’s tattoo appeared to be the Iron Cross, and several people on Twitter followed suit incorrectly blaming the federal agency of hiring actual Nazis.

“[Lavin] deleted her post after military veterans responded that the tattoo looked more like a Maltese cross, a symbol associated with fire fighters,” ICE said in their statement.

Lavin later admitted she had “spread misinformation” and locked down her Twitter account, but not before numerous leftists ran with the false accusations.

That's right, ICE put an iron cross in their self-promoting tweet. Once more for those in the back: THAT'S A NAZI TATTOO ON HIS LEFT ELBOW AND THIS IS OFFICIAL INSTITUTIONAL PROPAGANDA https://t.co/gxvsxkdbHh — Abolish ICE (@QuantumTakes) June 18, 2018

If you somehow still think they’re not Nazis, the guy in this official ICE photo has a prominent Nazi tattoo, the iron cross on his elbow. pic.twitter.com/GDkTYptHbZ — Joe Friedl (@joefriedl) June 18, 2018

That tattoo on his elbow is a nazi cross. This tweet has been up since May, there’s no way they don’t realize this. ICE is openly advertising that their members are Nazis. https://t.co/FPxzGM1e8M — abby (@aby_brr) June 18, 2018

Official ICE photo shows man with Nazi Iron Cross tattoo on his elbow. Excuse me?! This is not ok. https://t.co/7rilUP862k — Anita Smithson (@anitalynns) June 18, 2018

D-list actor Ron Perlman also jumped on the erroneous assertions, claiming Gaertner’s tattoo was “a symbol of Nazi Germany.”

I know I’m a leftist, “D List” actor, so my twitter feed is probably deceiving me, but is that an iron cross tattooed on this hero’s arm? This is a mistake, right? Cuz the Iron Cross was a symbol of Nazi Germany. Gotta be my twitter feed is leaning left again. https://t.co/qsA6ynOfzB — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 18, 2018

ICE clarified on Monday Gaertner’s tattoo was not a Nazi symbol, but merely a tribute to the platoon he served with in Afghanistan.

Read the full ICE statement regarding erroneous attacks on ICE employee for #military tattoo: pic.twitter.com/BwA8kFWNFV — ICE (@ICEgov) June 18, 2018

“Justin Gaertner is a combat wounded U.S. Marine who continues to serve his country as an ICE computer forensics analyst, helping to solve criminal cases and rescue children who have been sexually abused,” ICE tweeted.

“Per Gaertner, the tattoo on his left elbow is actually ‘Titan 2,’ the symbol for his platoon while he fought in Afghanistan. The writing on his right arm is the Spartan Creed which is about protecting family and children.”

ICE added that people who slandered the veteran over the weekend should instead publicly apologize to him and issue retractions.

