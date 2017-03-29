Leftists Flick Off Memorial Dedicated To Victims Of Communism

Leftists staged a tiny protest at the Victims of Communism Memorial in Washington D.C. last weekend where they all flicked off the monument designed to remember the millions murdered by the totalitarian ideology.

with the lads at the victims of communism memorial pic.twitter.com/fsFxcSxup5 — YHWH (@TankMaster5000) March 26, 2017

Most of the responses on Twitter to these pictures mocked the idea that there should be a memorial for the many innocent people who died as a result of communist policies and repression.