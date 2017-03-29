Leftists Flick Off Memorial Dedicated To Victims Of Communism

Leftists staged a tiny protest at the Victims of Communism Memorial in Washington D.C. last weekend where they all flicked off the monument designed to remember the millions murdered by the totalitarian ideology.

Most of the responses on Twitter to these pictures mocked the idea that there should be a memorial for the many innocent people who died as a result of communist policies and repression.


Related Articles

YouTube Censorship: The Ugly Truth

YouTube Censorship: The Ugly Truth

U.S. News
Comments
UN Adviser Claims Trump Won't Last 4 Years in Office

UN Adviser Claims Trump Won’t Last 4 Years in Office

U.S. News
Comments

Professor: Google Home Device Could Allow Government to Listen in on Private Conversations

U.S. News
Comments

Gowdy: If Intel Committee Can’t Brief President, We’re in a Strange Place

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Asks Why Intelligence Committee Isn’t Probing The Clintons

U.S. News
Comments

Comments