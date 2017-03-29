Leftists Flick Off Memorial Dedicated To Victims Of Communism

Leftists staged a tiny protest at the Victims of Communism Memorial in Washington D.C. last weekend where they all flicked off the monument designed to remember the millions murdered by the totalitarian ideology.
— PARTISANNEXTDOOR (@BlackAutonomist) March 26, 2017
with the lads at the victims of communism memorial pic.twitter.com/fsFxcSxup5
— YHWH (@TankMaster5000) March 26, 2017
Most of the responses on Twitter to these pictures mocked the idea that there should be a memorial for the many innocent people who died as a result of communist policies and repression.
Ah the USA. Where you have a memorial for Victims of Communism when you should have one for Native American Genocide.
— Javier