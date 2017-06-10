Leftists Freak After Woman Puts Burqa on Wall Street's 'Fearless Girl' Statue

Leftists became outraged at an anti-Sharia law protest in New York City Saturday after a female demonstrator placed a burqa over Wall Street’s “fearless girl” statue.



Click here to watch the video on Periscope

Laura Loomer, a reporter for Rebel Media, can be seen placing the Islamic garment over the bronze sculpture while demanding left-wing feminists denounce the treatment of women in the Middle East.

Even before the Muslim veil was properly fitted on the statue, one unknown man, clearly offended by the scene, attempted to steal the controversial Islamic garb.

Reports indicate that such protests, headed up by “ACT for America,” a group opposed to radical Islam, were seen in more than 20 cities nationwide.

Infowars reporter Owen Shroyer attended one such protest at the Texas capitol which drew the ire of radical far-left Antifa agitators.